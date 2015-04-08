Randy Gregory Believes Best Years Are Ahead

Since entering the NFL Draft in December, Gregory said he's been working on strengthening his fundamentals, knowing that he can add mass to his frame at any time.

"It starts with technique, leverage, hand placement, eye placement, just reading your tackle," Gregory told reporters at the NFL Combine of pass rushing. "A lot of that I learned at Nebraska and I'll carry that to the next level. One of the things I've been telling teams is I really want to get better at my technique. I think I have decent technique, but as far as setting the edge, I want to get better with my hand placement, my foot placement and my leverage."

Missouri's Shane Ray, Florida's Dante Fowler Jr., USC's Leonard Williams and Gregory have all been in the discussion to be the first defensive player taken in this year's draft.

While Williams' position is solidified, the other three prospects could play either defensive end or outside linebacker in the NFL depending on the scheme they're playing in.

Regardless of if he's the first player in the group taken or the last, Gregory wants to wreak havoc for the team that picks him.

In today's pass-happy league, quarterbacks and wide receivers are certainly important. So, too, are pass rushers that can cause problems in that kind of connection.