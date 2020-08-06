RBs Coach Randy Jordan Has A Plan For Managing Washington's Talented Running Back Group

It helps that Peterson and Guice have already built chemistry during their time together. The "two-headed monster" Guice envisioned came to life against the Panthers when they combined for 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Both of them were quick to point out that their success stemmed from one another.

"I want him to be successful," Peterson said after the game. "That's what he needs coming off the last two years. I'm always rooting for him, and I want him to know, 'Hey, I'm in your corner,' and we can do this together.'"

Aside from Peterson and Guice, none of Washington's other running backs -- Bryce Love, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber and Antonio Gibson -- have played a snap for the team. The best way for them to contribute to the team mentality that Jordan is establishing is to embrace being more active in the passing game, which is an ability Jordan thinks all of them possess.

"I think the No. 1 thing is when you think about the flexibility of the players that we have -- what it allows you to do is be able to be multi but basic at the same time and put stress on the offense," Jordan said. "How do you treat Antonio? Do you treat him like a receiver? Do you treat him like a running back? Do you feel comfortable with a linebacker covering a guy that has wide receiver skills?"

Gibson, who had 1,203 yards from scrimmage in two seasons at Memphis, is currently working with the running backs and receivers, but Jordan can already tell he is a special athlete. He mentioned Gibson's big-play ability and noted that he has a similar skillset to Christian McCaffrey, who head coach Ron Rivera has also brought up in relation to Gibson.