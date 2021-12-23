Re-scouting the Cowboys | 3 things to know ahead of the SNF matchup

The Washington Football Team is playing the Dallas Cowboys for the second time in three weeks, this time heading to AT&T Stadium for a primetime matchup.

Here's another look at the Cowboys ahead of the Burgundy & Gold's rematch with the NFC East division leader.

1. Micah Parson has emerged as one of the league's best defenders.

Any hope Washington has of making the postseason hinges on the team winning out. That starts with the Cowboys, and it will need to have an answer for Micah Parsons, who not only is the front-runner for Defensive Rookies of the Year, but is also in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

Parsons was a problem for Washington in the Week 14 27-20 loss. He harassed Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen with two sacks, and he was disruptive in the run game with three tackles, one of which was for a loss.

The only thing that has changed for Parsons is how he's further cemented himself as one of the best young defensive stars in the league. He's the only player with 12 sacks and at least 70 tackles, and that's on top of his three pass breakups and forced fumbles.