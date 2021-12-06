Reaction Roundup from Washington's win in Vegas

Ron Rivera

-- On Taylor Heinicke facing adversity:

"Well, that's a little bit about who he is, you know, he will try and force the ball every now and then. But when he settles in and gives himself a chance to make plays, he does. We were very fortunate on that drive. You know, he made a couple of good plays, good decisions, and got away with a bad one. We were fortunate enough that the ball was dropped. But, again, with him in his moment, his element, he gives you a chance and that's all we can ask."

-- On Brian Johnson's 48-yard field goal to win the game:

"No it is not where we want to start, but Brian did a nice job. He was good in all his operations as far as their two points were concerned. We got quality yards and put him in a good position where it was pretty much right down his alley. He hit that very well."