Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 14 loss to Dallas

Ron Rivera

On what went wrong today:

"Well, we missed some opportunities early on. We had a four-down situation. I was trying to create some momentum and they made a big play out of it. It took us a little bit to recover from that. It was disappointing. We had some opportunities early on, but we just didn't convert it."

On what he takes away from this game:

"Ultimately, a tale of the two halves. We didn't play the way we're capable in the first half. You gotta give them credit. They made a couple of big plays. We didn't capitalize. We had a big interception. Unfortunately, we didn't do anything with it. They capitalized, put points on the board. Good football teams, you have to. Because if you don't, other good football teams will keep you from coming back."

On QB Taylor Heinicke's play:

"Well, I thought he had his moments. A couple times, I thought he was a little hesitant. I thought he held the ball a little bit more than he should have a couple times. But I thought he read some good reads. He tried to put the ball where he needed to put it a couple times and he did. And then I think he got kind of pressed a little bit. I'd like to see him get back to taking what's out there and making those throws that he's capable of."