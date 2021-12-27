Reaction Roundup to Washington's third-straight division loss

Taylor Heinicke

On what wasn't clicking tonight : "I think it is just the same story it was two weeks ago. They kicked our ass in all three phases of the game. I know I've been up here and said before, we'll see what happened on the film -- we will. We are pissed off right now and rightfully so. We'll get back to practice on Wednesday and get after it."

On why things got so out of hand early:

"The first play of the game, it was unfortunate. You want to take a shot and the ball was just too flat; it needed to be a little higher. If it was further, I think [Terry McLaurin] would have had a better shot at it. That second pick was just unfortunate. […] had his hand up and it went through his hands. When we get down 21 points right off the bat, it is hard to come back from that. Against a team like that, you don't want to get down because then you have to start throwing the ball a lot and that's what they want you to do. They want their D-linemen to pin their ears back and get after them. So again, we dug ourselves a hole really early."