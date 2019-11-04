Recap: Redskins Salute kicks Salute to Service Month Festivities with Military Combine Presented By Lockheed Martin

On Saturday, November 2, over 70 active duty, veterans and their family members kicked off Salute to Service month festivities at Redskins Park to go through different combine-style drills in the Indoor Training Facility.

Guests were able to test their skills in four different stations along side Redskins alumni, Clarence Vaughn and Ravin Caldwell. They were put to the test with different drills from Oklahoma style drills to blocking and defending the ball. All of the attendees had their shot at each drill in the circuit. Once the workout was complete, guests were given a tour of Redskins Park and dinner in the team cafeteria courtesy of Subway. As the day came to a close. three lucky attendees won Redskins autographed items from a raffle drawing.

Honorary coaches and Super Bowl Champions, Vaughn and Caldwell kicked things off with opening remarks: "It's men and women like you here today that have provided people like us the opportunity to do what we do. People have called us warriors on the field time and time again, but we are amongst warriors today. We're happy to be here and support our men and women serving."