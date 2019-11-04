News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Recap: Redskins Salute kicks Salute to Service Month Festivities with Military Combine Presented By Lockheed Martin

Nov 03, 2019 at 09:24 PM
Photo courtesy of Adam Luther
Photo courtesy of Adam Luther

On Saturday, November 2, over 70 active duty, veterans and their family members kicked off Salute to Service month festivities at Redskins Park to go through different combine-style drills in the Indoor Training Facility.

Guests were able to test their skills in four different stations along side Redskins alumni, Clarence Vaughn and Ravin Caldwell. They were put to the test with different drills from Oklahoma style drills to blocking and defending the ball. All of the attendees had their shot at each drill in the circuit. Once the workout was complete, guests were given a tour of Redskins Park and dinner in the team cafeteria courtesy of Subway. As the day came to a close. three lucky attendees won Redskins autographed items from a raffle drawing.

Honorary coaches and Super Bowl Champions, Vaughn and Caldwell kicked things off with opening remarks: "It's men and women like you here today that have provided people like us the opportunity to do what we do. People have called us warriors on the field time and time again, but we are amongst warriors today. We're happy to be here and support our men and women serving."

Thank you to all those who made it out to Ashburn to help us kick off our Salute to Service Festivities!

The event kicked off with Overtime Athletics training service members in pass protection and leading blocks. Photo courtesy of Adam Luther.
The event kicked off with Overtime Athletics training service members in pass protection and leading blocks. Photo courtesy of Adam Luther.
Service member training agility and reaction running drills. Photo courtesy of Adam Luther.
Service member training agility and reaction running drills. Photo courtesy of Adam Luther.
Honorary coaches, Ravin Caldwell and Clarence Vaughn pose with winning Combine participants. Photo courtesy of Adam Luther.
Honorary coaches, Ravin Caldwell and Clarence Vaughn pose with winning Combine participants. Photo courtesy of Adam Luther.

Related Content

news

Sam Cosmi is ready to reevaluate himself in first NFL offseason

Cosmi made an immediate first impression during his rookie season and held his own against quality pass-rushers. Now he's ready to take all the lessons he learned and se them to improve this offseason.
news

Top defensive highlights from Washington's 2021 season

The 2021 season is over for the Washington Football Team, and while things didn't go as planned, there were a few noteworthy moments that came from Ron Rivera's second season. Here's a look at some of the top defensive highlights from the season.
news

Wake Up Washington | Key offseason questions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Cole Holcomb 'developed an awful lot,' made strides as a leader

Holcomb took over as the play-caller on the field once Jon Bostic was lost to injury for the season. Having the extra responsibility helped give him grow as a leader and a playmaker.
Advertising