Recap: Redskins Salute OTA Day Presented By USAA

On Wednesday, May 29, Redskins Salute and USAA hosted active duty, veterans and their family members to experience a Redskins OTA practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.

Those in attendance had a full day of events including a pre-practice chalk talk from Santana Moss. Moss talked about his experience, expectations for the 2019 season and took questions from the crowd. Afterwards, he stayed to meet with everyone in attendance, signing autographs and taking pictures.

While practice went on, guests were treated to a front row view, lunch provided by Famous Dave's and access to take pictures with the Redskins Super Bowl trophies, courtesy of USAA. Additionally, USAA provided each guest with a Redskins pennant, so they could collect autographs after practice.