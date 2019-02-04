Recapping The Redskins On The NFL Honors Red Carpet

Every year since 2012, the NFL has hosted an annual awards and honors show the night before the Super Bowl. While no Redskins were nominated for major awards like MVP, offensive player of the year, or defensive player of the year, several Redskins players and personnel still were on the red carpet in Atlanta.

Veteran tight end Vernon Davis was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, given annually to a player to recognize his volunteer and charity work. Davis' primary charity work was done through his own foundation, the Vernon Davis Foundation. The Vernon Davis Foundation works to promote art education for young kids who come from a disadvantaged background. Davis would not go on to win the award, however, as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long was the recipient.