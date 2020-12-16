Recognizing Washington's NFL Longshots On National Signing Day

Skinny: Gibson is the only player on this list to take the junior college route to the NFL. Despite being an all-state wide receiver, Gibson did not receive Division I scholarship offers because of his poor grades. He ended up at East Central Community College in Mississippi for two seasons before committing to Memphis to finish out his college career. And as a senior, he was one of the most dynamic players in all of college football with 12 touchdowns on just 71 touches. His playmaking ability prompted Washington to select him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has been one of the best rookies in the NFL this season. He currently leads Washington with 659 rushing yards and is tied for third in the league with 11 rushing touchdowns.