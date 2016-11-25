Red Zone Struggles Cast Shadow On Kirk Cousins' Big Day

And so, much like digesting the tie to the Bengals at Wembley Stadium in October, Cousins stood at the podium after the loss less than content after 505 total offensive yards only earned the Redskins 26 points.

"We held behind earlier, fought our way back, but in the end it wasn't good enough," Cousins said. "The Cowboys are a good team, they're 10-1 for a reason, and we knew it was going to take an extraordinary effort today. We got a lot of good plays, a lot of good efforts from everybody, but we just came up short."

For the entirety of the game, Cousins moved the ball down the field at will, unable to rely on a consistent run game that had to be curtailed because of Washington's early deficit. No matter, Cousins connected with nine different receivers, converting 53 percent on third down and converting two fourth down situations as well.

The most explosive plays – the ones that led to each of the team's three touchdowns – occurred in the second half. Tight end Jordan Reed, who collected two scores, returned from a shoulder injury he suffered at the beginning of the second quarter and made an impact in the third quarter right away, including a one-handed 33-yard haul that set up his first touchdown score.

That was followed by a 67-yard touchdown to wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who took advantage of a blown coverage and kept the game within striking distance. Cousins returned to Reed in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard strike to finish out the scoring before the Redskins couldn't recover an onside kick.

"Overall, I think he competed," head coach Jay Gruden said of Cousins. "In known passing situations, he stood in the pocket and made some big time throws. I think he threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns. On a typical day that's good enough but today it wasn't. We've got to do better in the red zone early in the games. That got us behind a little bit. We missed some opportunities down there, that's a fact, but, overall, I think Kirk had another pretty good day."