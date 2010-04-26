Redskins Acquire Carriker In Trade With Rams





The Redskins hit it big with the 13th pick in the 2009 draft when they selected Brian Orakpo, who led all rookies with 11 sacks. Now they're trying their luck with the 13th pick in the 2007 draft.

The Redskins acquired defensive lineman Adam Carriker from the St. Louis Rams in a trade on Tuesday that otherwise involved a swap of later-round draft choices.

Carriker started every game as a rookie at nose tackle but missed the 2009 season with a shoulder injury. Carrriker, 6-6 and 296 pounds, played under current Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett his first two seasons with the Rams.

Carriker has two career sacks and both came in his rookie year. In 2008 he played in 15 games and started nine. Last year he tore a muscle in his shoulder late in preseason, needed surgery to repair it and was placed on injured reserve.

"Adam is a guy who our staff is very familiar with," Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said in a statement. "He is talented and has an incredible work ethic. We feel he will fit in our scheme and will help us reach our defensive goals."

The terms of the deal include an exchange of picks in the fifth and seventh rounds in this weekend's draft. The Redskins gave up their fifth (135th overall) for the Rams' (163rd) and their seventh (211th) for St. Louis' (208th).

Rams general manager Billy Devaney told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the club felt it had "some depth at defensive tackle. This gives us some flexibility in the draft to maybe maneuver, make some moves on Friday and Saturday."

The Redskins have not been shy about adding bodies to their defensive line in recent weeks, also signing Howard Green, Anthony Bryant, Greg Peterson and Maake Kemoeatu.

The Redskins continue to maintain that Albert Haynesworth, who has absented himself from voluntary workouts, remains a key part of their defensive scheme and have denied trying to trade him but that has not dampened speculation that he may yet be moved.