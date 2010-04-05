Redskins Add Another Veteran Running Back In Parker





The Redskins have signed free agent running back Willie Parker, the team announced on Monday.

Parker brings more veteran experience and competition to an already crowded Redskins backfield. He is expected to compete for playing time with holdover Clinton Portis and recently acquired free agent Larry Johnson.

Parker has played his entire 6-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has totaled 1,253 carries for 5,378 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career. He also has 84 catches out of the backfield for 697 yards and five touchdowns.

He emerged as a star running back in 2005 when he took over for Jerome Bettis as the Steelers' regular starter. He logged 1,202 rushing yards and helped guide the Steelers to a berth in Super Bowl XL.

On the second play of the second half of Super Bowl XL, Parker burst loose for a 75-yard touchdown run to help the Steelers to a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. It remains the longest touchdown run in Super Bowl history.

In 2006, Parker produced his best season, rushing for a career-high 1,494 yards and 13 touchdowns on 337 carries.

In recent years, Parker has shared carries in the Steelers' backfield.

He helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals two years ago but he shared the workload with Rashard Mendenhall and Mewelde Moore. Last year, he started 3-of-14 games and logged 389 rushing yards on the season.

With Parker on board, the Redskins have three of the best running backs of the last decade on the roster.

In 2005, Parker, Portis and Johnson combined for 943 carries, 4,468 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns.

However, they are each in the second half of their careers: Parker is 29, Portis is 28 and Johnson is 30.