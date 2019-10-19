Adding A Fullback Emphasizes Redskins' Commitment To The Run

Two-back sets typically force defenses to stack the box, which often creates 1-on-1 matchups between wide receivers and cornerbacks on the outside. That could prove important Sunday as the Redskins attempt to hit big plays against the 49ers' second-ranked pass defense.

"I think [using the fullback] provides us tremendous flexibility," offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell said. "[Michael Burton] has done a great job coming in and understanding his role.

Emphasizing the run also opens up the play-action pass, something the Redskins also hope to take advantage of moving forward.

"I think you do as many things as you can to keep the linebackers at bay, keep them honest, make them bite on the run a little bit heavier and then open up your passing game and vise versa," Callahan said. "Then you have an opportunity to play hard ball every now and then."

Burton is aware of the challenge the 49ers' stout front seven presents, but he has confidence in the run game and his teammates heading into Sunday's matchup.