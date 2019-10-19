News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Adding A Fullback Emphasizes Redskins' Commitment To The Run

Oct 19, 2019 at 06:00 AM
Jacob Steinberg

Contributing Writer

Michael_burton_FB

The Redskins signed fullback Michael Burton on Wednesday, further emphasizing the team's commitment to the running game under interim head coach Bill Callahan.

"Always excited to play for a run-first, kind of pound-the-ball-mentality type coach, just something that he takes pride in and it's something I take pride in," Burton said. "When [Coach Callahan] talks about the run game and how I important it is, I take that personally. I put that on my shoulders to be the guy that gets that going."

While each of the NFL's top three rushing offenses -- the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings -- employ a fullback consistently, the position has sort of become a lost art in a pass-happy league. However, Burton a five-year NFL veteran ready to step in and contribute any way he can in Washington. His first assignment comes Sunday against the 49ers.

"My mentality is just doing whatever I can to help the Washington Redskins win," Burton said. "That's my goal when they signed me: it's to help this team win football games."

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, the Redskins ran for a season-high 145 yards and Adrian Peterson eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time this season. Without a fullback on the roster previously, the Redskins would utilize linebacker Ryan Anderson in short-yardage situations. Now, the burgundy and gold have a designated lead blocker to add even more versatility and physicality to the offense.

"I like having a fullback," Callahan explained. "Every place I've been, we've had a fullback. I like the two-back running game. I just think it gives you a totally different dimension."

With Derrius Guice still on Injured Reserve and Chris Thompson sidelined with a toe injury, Burton will primarily be blocking for a future Hall of Famer in Peterson. It's an opportunity that Burton is both excited about and thankful for.

"The first thing that comes to mind is [Peterson] makes my job so much easier. He's just a guy that can make people miss, he can run through guys he can do everything," said Burton. "I take it personally every time I line up in front of him."

Related Links

PHOTOS: 49ers Practice Week (10/17/19)

Take a look at photos from Redskins practice on Thursday October 17, 2019 before they take on the San Fransisco 49ers.

101719Practice058
1 / 74
101719Practice043
2 / 74
101719Practice045
3 / 74
101719Practice051
4 / 74
101719Practice039
5 / 74
101719Practice020
6 / 74
101719Practicei-0490
7 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice034
8 / 74
101719Practice042
9 / 74
101719Practice062
10 / 74
101719Practicei-0988
11 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice052
12 / 74
101719Practice057
13 / 74
101719Practicei-0418
14 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice036
15 / 74
101719Practicei-0661_1
16 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice060
17 / 74
101719Practicei-0527
18 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice059
19 / 74
101719Practice061
20 / 74
101719Practicei-0612
21 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice054
22 / 74
101719Practice055
23 / 74
101719Practice056
24 / 74
101719Practice047
25 / 74
101719Practice028
26 / 74
101719Practice040
27 / 74
101719Practice053
28 / 74
101719Practice048
29 / 74
101719Practicei-0447
30 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0888_1
31 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice050
32 / 74
101719Practice049
33 / 74
101719Practice035
34 / 74
101719Practice033
35 / 74
101719Practice046
36 / 74
101719Practice044
37 / 74
101719Practice041
38 / 74
101719Practice038
39 / 74
101719Practice037
40 / 74
101719Practice032
41 / 74
101719Practice031
42 / 74
101719Practice030
43 / 74
101719Practice027
44 / 74
101719Practice029
45 / 74
101719Practicei-1007
46 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-1053
47 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0891_1
48 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0867
49 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0476
50 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0935
51 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0878
52 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice026
53 / 74
101719Practicei-0865
54 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0860_1
55 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0807
56 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0826
57 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0773
58 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0703
59 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0717
60 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0751
61 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0766
62 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0698
63 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0688_1
64 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice021
65 / 74
101719Practicei-0586
66 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice022
67 / 74
101719Practicei-0542
68 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice024
69 / 74
101719Practice023
70 / 74
101719Practicei-0446
71 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practicei-0465
72 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
101719Practice025
73 / 74
101719Practicei-0431
74 / 74
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Two-back sets typically force defenses to stack the box, which often creates 1-on-1 matchups between wide receivers and cornerbacks on the outside. That could prove important Sunday as the Redskins attempt to hit big plays against the 49ers' second-ranked pass defense.

"I think [using the fullback] provides us tremendous flexibility," offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell said. "[Michael Burton] has done a great job coming in and understanding his role.

Emphasizing the run also opens up the play-action pass, something the Redskins also hope to take advantage of moving forward.

"I think you do as many things as you can to keep the linebackers at bay, keep them honest, make them bite on the run a little bit heavier and then open up your passing game and vise versa," Callahan said. "Then you have an opportunity to play hard ball every now and then."

Burton is aware of the challenge the 49ers' stout front seven presents, but he has confidence in the run game and his teammates heading into Sunday's matchup.

"As long as we execute and do our job, I believe this team and this group can play with anybody," Burton said. "I'm just excited to be part of this group and get this run game going."

Related Content

news

Jaret Patterson takes another stride in his development

Patterson finished with a game-high 98 total yards on 17 touches against the Eagles, and while it did not come in a win, it did show how much the undrafted rookie has grown in recent weeks.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's loss to Philly

Head coach Ron Rivera and several players spoke to the media following the Washington Football Team's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's a look at what they said during their press conferences.
news

3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team lost its final home game of the season to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16, on Sunday afternoon. Here are three numbers to know from team's fourth-straight defeat.
news

5 Takeaways from Washington dropping its home finale

The Washington Football Team dropped its home finale and its fourth straight to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 17

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington looking to get more out of Dyami Brown in final 2 games

Brown has flashed some of his talent during his rookie season. After a standout catch against the Cowboys, Ron Rivera and his staff want to see how much more Brown can do.
news

Top 10 Quotes | Washington prepares a response to Eagles rushing attack

The Washington Football Team has wrapped up its preparations for the home finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys to Washington winning Round 2 against Philly

The Washington Football Team has a quick turnaround after a Tuesday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

In challenging season, Rivera leans on timeless lessons from Madden mentorship

John Madden was a perpetual mentor for Ron Rivera, and Washington's head coach still leans on his lessons amid his second season with the Burgundy & Gold
news

Turner: John Bates has 'exceeded our expectations'

Bates was mostly known as a blocking tight end at Boise State, but the rookie has become so much more than that.
news

Whether he gets the ball or not, McLaurin controls what he can control

There's a lot of things that factor into a wide receiver's production, but McLaurin is more focused on himself and what he can do to be a better player.
news

Rivera: Madden was an 'icon' who 'offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight'

Rivera remembers his time with Hall of Fame coach John Madden and their conversations about being an NFL head coach.
Advertising