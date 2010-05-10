News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Add Hicks to O-Line

May 10, 2010 at 01:05 PM
107786.jpg


The Redskins have signed free agent guard Artis Hicks, the team announced on Saturday.

Hicks, 6-4 and 335 pounds, has played in 94 career games with 58 starts in an eight-year career with the Minnesota Vikings (2006-09) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2002-05).

During that time, Hicks has been part of five division-winning clubs (Philadelphia 2002-04, Minnesota 2008-09).

In Washington, Hicks joins an offensive line that is undergoing a makeover this offseason.

Long-time left tackle Chris Samuels retired and guard Randy Thomas was released by the club last week.

Hicks played in West Coast offenses in Philadelphia and Minnesota, so he should fit right in as the Redskins operate a West Coast scheme under head coach Mike Shanahan and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Hicks, 31, played in 16 games with three starts for the Vikings in 2009 as they finished fourth in the NFL in total offense and advanced to the NFC Championship game.

Overall, Hicks played in 56 games with 27 starts with the Vikings and was part of an offense that was fourth in the NFL in rushing over the past four seasons.

Hicks, 31, was a member of the Vikings' offensive line that paved the way for Pro Bowl running back Adrian Peterson to rush for three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (2007-09), including a career-best 1,760 rushing yards on 363 carries in 2008.

Hicks also helped Vikings running back Chester Taylor to rush for a career-high 1,216 yards in 2006.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Hicks began his career as a member of the Eagles and played in 38 career games with 31 starts. Hicks started at left guard in 14 games with the Eagles in 2004 as they advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX against the New England Patriots.

Hicks originally entered the NFL with the Eagles in 2002 as a college free agent from Memphis. He is a native of Jackson, Tenn.

Advertising