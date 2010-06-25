Redskins Add Robinson to Roster, Release Peterson





The Redskins have been awarded cornerback Ramzee Robinson off waivers from the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Sunday.

In addition, the Redskins have waived defensive lineman Greg Peterson and rookie cornerback Melvin Stephenson.

Robinson, 26, has appeared in 26 career regular-season games and has totaled 13 tackles (11 solo), one pass defended, one fumble recovery and 24 special teams stops in his three seasons in the NFL.

Robinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round (255th overall) as the last pick of the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent his first two NFL seasons with the Lions (2007-08) before being waived prior to the 2009 season.

Robinson started 2009 with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing in three games and recording three special teams tackles before being waived on Dec. 1, 2009.

After being claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 2, 2009, Robinson appeared in four games, making two special teams tackles.

A four-year letterman at the University of Alabama, Robinson started all 12 games his senior season, totaling 40 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

He is a native of Hartsville, Ala.

Peterson, a third-year player who has had prior stints with Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, originally signed with the Redskins as a free agent on April 15. He spent the offseason rehabbing a knee injury.