Redskins Add Three In Sixth Round Of Draft

In Kyshoen Jarrett, the Redskins are getting a player that started 38 games for the Hokies over the last three seasons.

During his senior year in 2014, Jarrett recorded a team-high 88 tackles along with five passes defensed and three interceptions. Against the eventual National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes, Jarrett recorded two interceptions.

Jarrett's junior season earned him third-team All-ACC honors, as he made 71 tackles while also logging two interceptions and returning 26 punts for 179 yards.

Jarrett's selection also helps extend a record for Virginia Tech, as at least one player has been taken in the NFL Draft over the last 24 years.

"To the program, it's huge," Jarrett told Richmond.com. "It shows guys are coming in here, developing and they're growing and they're able to pursue their NFL careers based on what they've done at the collegiate level."

Mitchel, meanwhile, made 29 starts for the Arkansas Razorbacks over the span of four seasons. During his senior season in 11 appearances, Mitchel recorded 20 tackles along with eight passes defensed and two interceptions.

During his junior season in 2013, the six-foot, 190-pound defensive back recorded a career-high 10 starts, as he registered 47 tackles with five passes defensed and an interception.

At the College Gridiron Showcase in January, Mitchel said playing against SEC wide receivers have him already battle ready.

I learned a lot from it," he told The Star-Telegram. "You know, the first person I went to my freshman year was [current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver] Jarius Wright and just did a lot of work with him. He was my mentor, and I was always in good hands with him. That helped me a lot, and then every week is a challenge in the SEC — just a great conference. It helped me a lot with my eyes, my feet, my ability."

Spencer, meanwhile, played for Ohio State over the last four years, as he recorded 52 receptions for 579 yards and seven touchdowns during that span.

As the Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide competed in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup earlier this year, Alabama's defensive coordinator Kriby Smart was impressed my Spencer.

"He's tough, he'll fight you. You better strap it on when you go against him," Smart told Cleveland.com.

His former teammate, Devin Smith, echoed Smart's sentiment, saying the wide receiver just wants to do whatever it takes to win.

"Because whatever you want Evan to do, you just tell him once and he'll do it," Smith said. "He handles his business on and off the field."

Jarrett's NFL.com Profile:

Overview:

Played in 13 games, started 12. 2013: Third-team All-ACC. Started all 13 games. 2012: Started all 13 games. 2011: Played in all 14 games.

Strengths:

Three-year starter. Very productive and very physical. Plays the game with intensity and energy. Ready to get downhill and battle in run support with every snap. Lines up defense and does a solid job of covering tight ends, despite lack of height. Diligent in coverage to make up for lack of athleticism. Plays with bend and plus play strength, and fights through blockers to chase and finish tackles. Always sniffing at the ball with 89 tackles, eight passes defensed, three interceptions and a forced fumble in 2014.

Bottom Line:

Productive, yet limited, three-year starter with a nose for the ball and a willingness to play a physical brand of football. He can be a liability in coverage and will have to be covered up by scheme, but he's an absolute bulldog around the line of scrimmage and can play on special teams right away.

Spencer's NFL.com Profile: