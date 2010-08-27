News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Aim to 'Knock' Jets Off Their Pedestal

Aug 27, 2010 at 04:15 PM
You may already be tired of the New York Jets.

You see them on HBO's Hard Knocks. You know that Tony Dungy has criticized Jets coach Rex Ryan for his rough language.

You remember their late-season roll to the AFC title game, where they came up short against the Indianapolis Colts.

You've heard about the contract squabbles with cornerback Darrelle Revis, the spats with the New York Giants about their new, shared stadium.

You've heard New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady say, quite simply: "I hate the Jets."

Ah, everybody's darling. The team people love to hate.

The Redskins (1-1) get to see all of that and more on Friday night when they play the Jets (1-1) at the Meadowlands. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Ryan, literally larger than life, sets a raucous tone for his team. How that plays outside the locker room matters less to the Jets than how it impacts them personally.

"The type of personality that he has isn't abrasive for me," says Jets nose tackle Kris Jenkins. "He allows us to be men."

The Jets come off a 9-3 victory against the Carolina Panthers in which neither offense produced much pop.

"I told (Panthers coach) John Fox it looked like a pillow fight out there with both offenses struggling," Ryan said.

Second-year quarterback Mark Sanchez said the Jets did little game-planning for the Panthers and figured to do a bit more for the Redskins.

"We'll be in better rhythm and expect certain plays coming in. We'll know what they are doing or have a better idea at least," Sanchez said.

The third preseason game is usually the tune-up for the starters and the Jets' first-string offense played only the first quarter (plus one play) against the Panthers, producing two field goals.

"We need to be little more efficient on first downs and score touchdowns in the red zone," Sanchez said.

The Redskins could say the same but they will look to develop similar efficiency but with Rex Grossman starting at quarterback. Donovan McNabb (ankle) will sit out.

"You'd like everybody to play in the third preseason game because there's some game-planning," head coach Mike Shanahan said. "But what can you do with injuries?"

Larry Weisman, an award-winning journalist during 25 years with USA TODAY, writes for Redskins.com and appears nightly on Redskins Nation on Comcast SportsNet. Read his Redskinsblitz blog at Redskinsrule.com and follow him on Twitter.com/LarryWeisman.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

