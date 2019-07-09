Redskins Announce 2019 Training Camp Enhancements

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today a series of initiatives for families and fans attending Training Camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va. Among these initiatives are the special themed days at camp, team-hosted offsite events and events hosted by the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation.

Admission to camp is free, but a Redskins fan pass/e-ticket is required for entry. Fans should visit https://offer.fevo.com/2019-redskins-training-camp-aaec024 to receive their e-ticket for access to camp. Additionally, fans can manage event tickets through the Redskins mobile app, which includes an interactive event map. For an optimized experience, fans should sign in to the app and turn on location and Bluetooth services.

The team will host several themed days during camp:

July 27 Military Appreciation Day Presented by GEICO Military

Aug. 3 Fan Appreciation Day

Aug. 4 Social Media Day Presented by NBC Sports Washington

Aug. 6 Kids Day

Aug. 10 Youth Football Day

To register for any of these events, please visit www.redskins.com/trainingcamp. Some of the offsite events this year include:

July 23 River City Golf Classic at Magnolia Green Golf Club

July 25 Training Camp Kickoff at The Veil Brewing Company

July 30 Celebration in the End Zone 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Between practice sessions, fans will have the opportunity to meet Redskins alumni at the Redskins Showcase, participate in various family-friendly activities and purchase Redskins merchandise at the Official Fanatics Redskins Team Store retail tent.

In advance of Training Camp, the sixth annual River City Golf Classic will be Tuesday, July 23. Fans will have the opportunity to play with Redskins alumni, coaches and personnel such as Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden, President Bruce Allen and Voice of the Washington Redskins Larry Michael. For more information, visit www.RiverCityClassic.com.

Military Appreciation Day Presented by GEICO Military will be on Saturday, July 27. Join Redskins Salute, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Redskins, for a day when military members can gain access to a special viewing area by showing a military ID. Fans who sign up for Redskins Salute onsite will receive a free gift while supplies last. For more information, visit www.RedskinsSalute.com.

Celebration in the End Zone for Redskins fans will be Tuesday, July 30, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center's second floor event space. The event is open to the public and is $50 per person which includes food and non-alcohol beverages. Fans will be able to mix and mingle with Redskins front office executives, coaches and Redskins alumni and bid on signed Redskins memorabilia, trips, jewelry, sports experiences and more during the silent auction throughout the evening. This event supports year-round youth programs at the training facility. For more information, visit www.eventsatbswrtc.com/celebration-in-the-end-zone.

Season Ticket Members will have special opportunities throughout Training Camp, including access to exclusive Redskins Gold events. More information on Season Ticket Member activities and events at Training Camp is forthcoming. Fans interested in becoming Season Ticket Members can visit www.Redskins.com/tickets or call or text 301-276-6800.

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation will host Kids Day at Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Activities and giveaways will be provided for kids in attendance. In addition, the first 1,000 children through the gates will receive a special giveaway item.

The third annual Youth Football Day at Training Camp will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10. The team encourages local youth football organizations to come out for practice and meet a few Redskins Alumni legends. The first 1,000 youth football players in attendance wearing their team jerseys will receive a special giveaway.

The Redskins Charitable Foundation will also host the annual Gatorade Junior Training Camp event on Saturday, Aug. 10. This event, open to middle school aged student-athletes, is designed to motivate, inspire and educate the next generation of youth football athletes. To register, participants can visit www.redskins.com/gatoradejuniortrainingcamp.

The Redskins again this year have partnered with Radio One, which will broadcast live from the Bon Secours Redskins Training Center every day, allowing local fans to receive up-to-the-minute information direct from the practice fields. Schedules, player interviews, press conferences and more will be available on ESPN 950 AM, 99.5 FM, 102.7 FM and 1240 AM.

The Redskins have partnered with local hotels to provide travel packages for those visiting Training Camp. Travel packages are offered for a select number of downtown Richmond hotels including the Omni Richmond Hotel and the Graduate Richmond. Packages include special Redskins branded items. Special offers and discounts to Richmond attractions, restaurants and more can be found online at www.redskins.com/trainingcamp in the coming weeks.

Fans are encouraged to download the Official Washington Redskins mobile app to enhance their Training Camp experience through access to their e-ticket, the interactive Training Camp map, alerts, chances to win VIP upgrades, special discounts and more.