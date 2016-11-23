Redskins Announce First Comprehensive Team 'Hailmojis,' Available For Free Download

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – In an effort to take fan engagement to a new level, the Washington Redskins announce today their launch of 53 team emojis ahead of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

In creating the "Hailmojis," Redskins players were an integral part of the customized design process to create the most realistic and believable representation of the personalities of each player. The Redskins are the first NFL team to include all current players in their lineup in addition to other Redskins related emojis. The "Hailmojis" are a combination of animated and static emojis for fans and players to connect and engage on a new level as well as show support for their team.

"Everyone in the Redskins organization is excited to deliver this fun social media aspect to our loyal and active fans," said Terry Bateman, CMO of the Washington Redskins. "We're thankful for our fans support and eager to see the 'Hailmojis' further promote fan and player engagement and elevate team spirit. This is especially timely considering our Thanksgiving Day game against one of our biggest rivals."