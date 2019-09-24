News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins-Bears Tuesday Stats Pack

Sep 24, 2019 at 11:48 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Case Keenum finished the game 30-for-43 for 332 yards and threw two touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • Keenum has thrown for 300-plus yards in multiple games through the first three games of a season for the first time in his career.
  • Keenum has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three-consecutive games to start a season for the first time in his career.
  • Keenum is the 10th Redskins quarterback to throw for multiple touchdowns on Monday Night Football and his 30 completions are tied for the second-most by a Redskins signal-caller in Monday Night Football history.
  • Running back Chris Thompson registered 29 yards on seven carries and hauled in four receptions for 79 yards.
  • Thompson (186) passed Earnest Byner (185) for No. 3 on the franchise list for receptions by a running back.
  • Thompson (1,589) passed Dick James (1,568) and Earnest Byner (1,577) for No. 6 and No. 5 on the franchise list for receiving yards by a running back, respectively.
  • Thompson's 33-yard reception in the third quarter was the fourth-longest of his career.
  • Running back Adrian Peterson had 12 carries for 37 yards.
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught six passes for 70 yards on eight targets.
  • McLaurin became the first player in NFL history to register five-plus receptions and one touchdown reception in three-consecutive games to start a career.
  • McLaurin scored a touchdown on 15-yard pass by Case Keenum in the third quarter and became the first Redskins rookie since Charlie Brown in 1982 to start their career with a touchdown reception in three-consecutive games.
  • McLaurin now has three touchdown receptions which is fourth in the league through three weeks. He currently leads all rookie wide receivers in the category.
  • McLaurin's six receptions in a single-game ties him with Art Monk (six in 1980) for the second-most by a Redskins rookie on Monday Night Football.
  • Wide Receiver Paul Richardson Jr. had game highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (83) and notched a 2-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum in the fourth quarter.
  • Richardson Jr.'s eight receptions were a career-high and his 83 receiving yards were the second-most in a single game in his career. His career-high was a 105 yard effort against the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2017 season as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.
  • Wide Receiver Trey Quinn finished the game with five receptions for 30 yards.
  • Wide Receiver Steven Sims Jr. finished the game with two receptions for 24 yards and returned three kickoffs for 102 yards, including a 45-yard return in the second quarter.

DEFENSE:

  • The Redskins registered three sacks which was the most in a single game since they recorded three against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2018 season.
  • The Redskins recorded two sacks in the first quarter marking the first time that they recorded multiple sacks in the first quarter of a game since Week 15 of the 2018 season when they notched three sacks against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Stadium.
  • The Redskins two sacks in the first quarter generated 23 sack yards and it was the most sack yardage that the team registered in the first quarter of a game since also registering 23 sack yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2014 season.
  • The Redskins intercepted a pass in consecutive weeks for the first time since Week 14 and Week 15 of the 2018 season.
  • Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis finished the game with four tackles (three solo), including one for a loss which gives him 10 career tackles for loss. He also recorded his first sack of the season and now has 13.0 total sacks.
  • Linebacker Cole Holcomb finished the game tied for a game-high nine tackles (six solo).
  • Linebacker Jon Bostic tied a game-high with nine tackles (five solo).
  • Linebacker Montez Sweat finished the game with seven tackles (four solo) and one sack for a 14-yard loss. The sack was the first of his career.
  • Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan recorded his 131st consecutive regular season start, the longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.
  • Kerrigan remains as one of six NFL players (and only three non-quarterbacks) to have started every game since the start of the 2011 season (Brandon Carr, Patrick Peterson, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford).
  • Safety Landon Collins registered seven tackles (six solo), including one for a loss.
  • Cornerback Jimmy Moreland finished the game with seven tackles (six solo).
  • Cornerback Josh Norman registered four tackles (three solo), one sack, one interception and one pass defensed.
  • The interception was the 14th of Norman's career and since 2017, he leads the league in red zone interceptions with three.
  • Norman is the fourth player in 2019 to record an interception and a sack in a single game, joining Tennessee CB Logan Ryan (1.5 sacks and 1 INT in Week 1), Carolina CB James Bradberry (1 sack and 1 INT in Week 1) and Houston LB Whitney Mercilus (1 sack and 1 INT in Week 1).
  • Norman is the first Redskin since Preston Smith (1 sack and 1 INT vs. Houston on Nov. 18, 2019) to record at least one sack and one interception in a single game.
  • It was the first time in Norman's career that he recorded a sack.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

  • Sims Jr.'s 102 kickoff return yards were the most in a single game by a Redskin since Andre Roberts recorded 177 kickoff return yards against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 11, 2015.
  • Sims Jr.'s 45-yard return in the second quarter was the longest kickoff return by a Redskin since Will Blackmon notched a 45-yard kickoff return against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 9, 2016. This was the longest kickoff return for a Redskin in Monday Night Football history.
  • Punter Tress Way finished the contest with one punt for 48 yards.
  • Way (16,985) passed Matt Turk (16,981) for No. 2 on the Redskins all-time list in punting yardage.
  • Kicker Dustin Hopkins finished the game 1-of-2 on field goals and he did not attempt an extra point.
  • On Hopkins' 35-yard made field goal in the second quarter he passed Curt Knight (101) for No. 3 on the Redskins all-time list for made field goals. The field goal was the 102nd of his career.
  • Long Snapper Nick Sundberg appeared in his 123rd career game with the franchise and has now entered the top 40 in franchise history in career games played.

