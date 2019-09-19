News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Vs. Bears: How To Watch, Listen, Stream, Announcers And More 

Sep 19, 2019 at 06:00 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

redskins_bears_how_to_watch

The Washington Redskins meet the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Here's how to watch, listen, stream and more:

WHEN: Monday, Sep. 23rd | 8:15 p.m.

WHERE: FedExField | Landover, Maryland

WATCH: ESPN

  • Joe Tessitore (play-by-play)
  • Booger McFarland (color)
  • Lisa Salters (sideline)

LISTEN: Redskins Radio Network

  • Larry Michael (play-by-play)
  • Chris Cooley (color)
  • Rick "Doc" Walker (sideline)

STREAM:

  • Watch Online: Redskins.com (only available for fans in the Washington Metropolitan Area).
  • Listen Online: Redskins.com, Redskins app, Tune-In

You can also watch the game on NFL Game Pass.

PHOTOS: Bears Practice Week (9/18/19)

Take a look at photos from Redskins practice on Wednesday September 18, 2019 before they take on the Chicago Bears.

