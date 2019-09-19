Redskins Vs. Bears: How To Watch, Listen, Stream, Announcers And More 

The Washington Redskins meet the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Here's how to watch, listen, stream and more:
WHEN: Monday, Sep. 23rd | 8:15 p.m.
WHERE: FedExField | Landover, Maryland
WATCH: ESPN
- Joe Tessitore (play-by-play)
- Booger McFarland (color)
- Lisa Salters (sideline)
LISTEN: Redskins Radio Network
- Larry Michael (play-by-play)
- Chris Cooley (color)
- Rick "Doc" Walker (sideline)
STREAM:
- Watch Online: Redskins.com (only available for fans in the Washington Metropolitan Area).
- Listen Online: Redskins.com, Redskins app, Tune-In
You can also watch the game on NFL Game Pass.
Take a look at photos from Redskins practice on Wednesday September 18, 2019 before they take on the Chicago Bears.
