Redskins-Bengals Monday Stats Pack

Quarterback Trent Williams completed 38-of-56 passes for 458 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. * Cousins' 38 completions set a team record, surpassing the previous mark of 33 set by Cousins (Oct. 25, 2015) and Jason Campbell (Nov. 18, 2007). * Cousins'career-high 458 passing yards were the second-most in a single game in team history, trailing only Brad Johnson's 471-yard performance on Dec. 26, 1999. * Cousins' 56 attempts were a career-high and were the second-most all-time in a single game in team history (58, Jay Schroeder on Dec. 1, 1985). * The game was the second 400-yard passing game of Cousins' career, tying him with Mark Rypien and Sonny Jurgensen for the most 400-yard passing games in team history. * Cousins' pass attempts (56), completions (38) and passing yards (458) were all the most in Wembley Stadium history. * Cousins recorded his 16th career 300-yard passing game, including postseason play, to tie Sonny Jurgensen for the most 300-yard passing games in team history. * Cousins has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 23 of 24 regular season games since assuming the starting role prior to the 2015 season, including each of the last seven games dating back to Week 2. * With his fourth completion of the day, Cousins reached 800 career completions on a 17-yard pass to wide receiver Jamison Crowder. * Crowder caught a career-high nine receptions for 107 yards with one touchdown, his third career 100-yard receiving game. * Crowder became the first member of the Redskins with consecutive 100-yard receiving games since Jamison Crowder in Weeks 8-9 of the 2014 season. * Crowder scored on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Cousins in the fourth quarter. * The touchdown was Crowder's fourth of the season, extending his existing single-season career high. * The touchdown by Crowder was the 100th touchdown in the history of the NFL International Series in London. * With the touchdown to Crowder, Cousins tied Eddie LeBaron for (59) sixth-most passing touchdowns in team history. * Running back Rob Kelley recorded his first career rushing touchdown on a four-yard touchdown run on the team's opening drive. * The touchdown run was the culmination of a 15-play, 80-yard opening drive for the Redskins, the team's longest in both categories this season. It marked the Redskins' first opening drive touchdown since Week 4 vs. Cleveland. * Kelley recorded career highs in rushing attempts (21), rushing yards (87) and rushing touchdowns (one). * Cousins connected with tight end Jordan Reed for a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter. * The 23-yard touchdown was the longest scoring play of Reed's career, surpassing a 22-yard touchdown catch at Philadelphia in Week 16 of the 2015 season. * The touchdown was Reed's third of the 2016 season and his first since a two-touchdown game in Week 4 vs. Cleveland. * Reed finished the contest with season highs of nine receptions and 99 receiving yards. * Tight end Vernon Daviscontributed five receptions for 93 yards. * During the contest, Davis (6,157) passed Jeremy Shockey (6,143) for 12th-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history. * Davis recorded a season-long 44-yard reception in the second quarter. It was his longest catch since a 52-yard touchdown reception in Week 15 of the 2013 season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. * Wide receiver Rob Kelley extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 94, the sixth-longest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 186; Brandon Marshall, 151; Steve Smith Sr., 134; Jason Witten, 125; Michael Crabtree, 102). Sixty-five of the games in Garçon's streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger.