Redskins-Bengals Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 27-27 Week 8 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
Team:**
- The Washington Redskins tied the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-27, in front of an announced crowd of 84,488 people at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.
The Redskins participated in the NFL's 17th regular season game played in London since the formation of the NFL International Series in 2007. * The game marked the Redskins' European regular season debut. It was the Redskins' second regular season game outside the United States all-time, joining the team's 2011 contest against the Buffalo Bills in Toronto. * The tie was the Redskins' 28th all-time but only their second since the NFL adopted overtime in 1974. * The game marked the Redskins' first tie since Nov. 23, 1997, when the team tied the New York Giants, 7-7. * The Redskins are now 25-15-2 all-time in overtime games. * The Redskins recorded 546 yards of offense, the fourth-most by the team in records dating back to 1950. It was the team's largest offensive output since a 559-yard effort vs. Atlanta on Nov. 10, 1991. * The game was the Redskins' 15th game with at least 500 yards of offense since the 1970 merger. The Redskins are now 10-4-1 in those contests. * The Redskins tied a team record by reaching 400 yards of offense for a third consecutive game. The franchise had previously accomplished the feat five times (1949, 1981-82, 1983, 2013 and 2015). * The Redskins have now exceeded 300 yards of offense in a 12th consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season, for the first time since a 14-game stretch across the 2012-13 seasons. * The Redskins set NFL International Series records in total yards (546) and passing yards (446). * The Redskins tallied 30 first downs, reaching the 30-first-down mark for the first time since Week 2 of the 2014 season vs. Jacksonville. * The Redskins (30) and Bengals (35) combined for 65 total first downs, shattering the Redskins' single-game record for combined first downs, set previously on Nov. 10, 1996 (57, Redskins and Cardinals). * The Redskins (24) and Bengals (17) combined for 41 passing first downs, the most combined passing first downs in a single game in Redskins history. The previous mark was 40 combined passing first downs between the Redskins and Texans on Sept. 19, 2010. * The Redskins (4) and Bengals (8) also tied the Redskins' team record for most combined penalty first downs, matching the mark set by the Redskins and Cowboys on Dec. 26, 1993. * The Redskins rushed for 100 yards in a third straight game for the first time since a five-game span across Weeks 15-17 of the 2014 season and Weeks 1-2 of the 2015 season. * At 4-3-1, the Redskins (.571) now enter the halfway point of a season above .500 for the first time since 2008 (6-2).
Offense:
Quarterback Trent Williams completed 38-of-56 passes for 458 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. * Cousins' 38 completions set a team record, surpassing the previous mark of 33 set by Cousins (Oct. 25, 2015) and Jason Campbell (Nov. 18, 2007). * Cousins'career-high 458 passing yards were the second-most in a single game in team history, trailing only Brad Johnson's 471-yard performance on Dec. 26, 1999. * Cousins' 56 attempts were a career-high and were the second-most all-time in a single game in team history (58, Jay Schroeder on Dec. 1, 1985). * The game was the second 400-yard passing game of Cousins' career, tying him with Mark Rypien and Sonny Jurgensen for the most 400-yard passing games in team history. * Cousins' pass attempts (56), completions (38) and passing yards (458) were all the most in Wembley Stadium history. * Cousins recorded his 16th career 300-yard passing game, including postseason play, to tie Sonny Jurgensen for the most 300-yard passing games in team history. * Cousins has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 23 of 24 regular season games since assuming the starting role prior to the 2015 season, including each of the last seven games dating back to Week 2. * With his fourth completion of the day, Cousins reached 800 career completions on a 17-yard pass to wide receiver Jamison Crowder. * Crowder caught a career-high nine receptions for 107 yards with one touchdown, his third career 100-yard receiving game. * Crowder became the first member of the Redskins with consecutive 100-yard receiving games since Jamison Crowder in Weeks 8-9 of the 2014 season. * Crowder scored on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Cousins in the fourth quarter. * The touchdown was Crowder's fourth of the season, extending his existing single-season career high. * The touchdown by Crowder was the 100th touchdown in the history of the NFL International Series in London. * With the touchdown to Crowder, Cousins tied Eddie LeBaron for (59) sixth-most passing touchdowns in team history. * Running back Rob Kelley recorded his first career rushing touchdown on a four-yard touchdown run on the team's opening drive. * The touchdown run was the culmination of a 15-play, 80-yard opening drive for the Redskins, the team's longest in both categories this season. It marked the Redskins' first opening drive touchdown since Week 4 vs. Cleveland. * Kelley recorded career highs in rushing attempts (21), rushing yards (87) and rushing touchdowns (one). * Cousins connected with tight end Jordan Reed for a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter. * The 23-yard touchdown was the longest scoring play of Reed's career, surpassing a 22-yard touchdown catch at Philadelphia in Week 16 of the 2015 season. * The touchdown was Reed's third of the 2016 season and his first since a two-touchdown game in Week 4 vs. Cleveland. * Reed finished the contest with season highs of nine receptions and 99 receiving yards. * Tight end Vernon Daviscontributed five receptions for 93 yards. * During the contest, Davis (6,157) passed Jeremy Shockey (6,143) for 12th-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history. * Davis recorded a season-long 44-yard reception in the second quarter. It was his longest catch since a 52-yard touchdown reception in Week 15 of the 2013 season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. * Wide receiver Rob Kelley extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 94, the sixth-longest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 186; Brandon Marshall, 151; Steve Smith Sr., 134; Jason Witten, 125; Michael Crabtree, 102). Sixty-five of the games in Garçon's streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger.
Defense:
- Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan started his 88th consecutive game, tied for second-most among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.
Linebacker Will Compton recorded his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter. It marked his second career pick and his first since Week 17 of the 2015 season at Dallas. * According to FOX, Compton's interception snapped a streak of 165 consecutive pass attempts without an interception for Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. * Cornerback Josh Norman tied his season high with three passes defensed. * The Redskins posted three sacks and have now posted at least three sacks in four consecutive games for the first time since the final four games of the 2015 season. * Defensive end Chris Baker recorded his first full sack of the season in the second quarter. * Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan added a sack and has now recorded a sack in four consecutive games for the first time since a five-game stretch in Weeks 12-16 of the 2014 season. * Su'a Cravens recorded his first career sack in the fourth quarter. * The Redskins held the Bengals to 82 yards in the first half, the Bengals' fewest yards in a first half in a span of 33 regular season games. * Defensive end Anthony Lanier II II made his NFL debut and recorded a fumble recovery in overtime. * Safety Donte Whitner Sr. played in his 150th career regular season game.
Special Teams:
- Wide receiver Maurice Harris gained 17 yards on his first career kickoff return.
- Running back Chris Thompson tied a career high with three kickoff returns, gaining 53 yards.