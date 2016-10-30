Redskins, Bengals Tie At Wembley Stadium

Washington would quickly go back to work, first hitting Vernon Davis for a 26-yard gain followed up by two Robert Kelley runs and a Kirk Cousins keeper for another first down.

Cousins would go back to the air – hitting Jamison Crowder for 10 yards – before Davis got another catch on the drive, a seven-yard gain.

Then on the very next play, the Redskins would take back the lead as Cousins and Crowder connected for a 33-yard touchdown after the wide receiver extended to hit the pylon and score.

Dustin Hopkins nailed his extra point attempt to make it a 24-20 game in favor of Washington.

The Bengals responded, though, as they took the ball down the pitch 74 yards on just six plays before Jeremy Hill scored a one-yard touchdown.

Mike Nugent hit the extra point to make it a three-point game.

After Maurice Harris returned his first career kickoff return to the 18-yard line, Washington's chance to respond didn't go as planned, as Cousins and co. were forced into a three-and-out.

The Redskins would force a fumble on Adam Jones' punt return, but Cincinnati would recover. A block in the back call set the Bengals back to the 18-yard line.

Cincinnati would hold the ball for six plays – milking more than two minutes off the clock – before giving the ball back to Washington with only a little more than three minutes left in the game.

After a Crowder punt return, the Redskins went back to work starting at their own 33-yard line.

Chris Thompson would carry the ball for a gain of four yards on first down before the running back netted seven yards on a second down reception. Then, Ryan Grant would gain 17 yards to get Washington into opponent territory.

Thompson would get another carry before the two-minute warning.

Cousins did not hit his target on 2nd-and-13, but was right on to Jamison Crowder for a 20-yard gain on third down.

After the drive stalled out, Hopkins came on to hit a 40-yard field goal attempt to tie the game with a little more than a minute left in the quarter.

The Bengals would not score on their next drive and the game is going to overtime.

Third Quarter: Redskins 17, Bengals 20

After deferring to the second half after the opening coin toss, the Bengals opened up the second half with A.J. Green making a diving catch for 10 yards. Cincinnati would march down the field – behind the production of Green and the running game – for a Tyler Eifert touchdown to take its first lead of the contest.

After being held in check for the first half, Green had two catches for 21 yards while the running backs combined for 26 yards on the ground on just three carries.

Mike Nugent, however, would miss the extra point attempt.

Washington's first drive of the quarter lasted just three plays, as Tress Way came on for the first time in the afternoon for a 37-yard punt.

The drive's progress was stunted on second down, as Kirk Cousins was sacked for a 12-yard loss.

Cincinnati would score another touchdown in the quarter, as Dalton marched the offense 64 yards for an eventual quarterback keeper.

Nugent would make the extra point attempt this time, extending the Bengals' lead to 20-10 in the process.

After a holding call on Martrell Spaight on Chris Thompson's ensuing kickoff return, the Redskins' next drive started from their own nine-yard line.

On the first play, Robert Kelley gained eight yards before Jamison Crowder went up got a 38-yard gain on second down to get Washington into Cincinnati territory.

The Redskins would go back to Kelley before the Bengals were yet again called for another unnecessary roughness call to put the ball on the 26-yard line.

On 2nd-and-7 from the 23-yard line, Jordan Reed caught what looked to be a short reception, but the tight end cut back into the middle of the field and ran all the way through the Bengals' defense for a touchdown.

Dustin Hopkins made the extra point to cut the deficit to just three. Cincinnati would take their next possession into Washington territory until the end of the quarter.

Second Quarter: Redskins 10, Bengals 7

Washington would extend their second drive of the game into the second quarter, but the Redskins were stumped on 4th-and-1 from the 18-yard line after Robert Kelley was held to no gain.

Jamison Crowder would take his first punt return of the game 13 yards to Washington's 35-yard line to start their third drive of the afternoon.

The Redskins wasted little time getting back into Bengals territory, as a perfectly placed throw from Kirk Cousins to Vernon Davis netted 44 yards for the tight end. Cousins and Davis would link up again the next play, this time for 15 yards.

Washington would eventually work itself into a goal-line situation, getting down to the two-yard line on a third down pass before settling for three points out of Dustin Hopkins.

After a touchback, the Bengals went to work from their own 25-yard line on a drive that looked like it resulted in a fumble recovered by the Redskins, but Cincinnati was given new life when Bashaud Breeland was called for defensive holding.

Retaining the ball and pushing it into Washington territory, the Bengals would finally be stopped after a Chris Baker sack pushed Cincinnati into a 3rd-and-18 situation where they only picked up 12.

Mike Nugent came on for a potential game-tying kick, but pulled it wide of the posts.

Washington's next drive would result in a turnover, though, as Cousins was off the mark on a deep throw to Jackson and intercepted.

The Bengals would immediately target A.J. Green for a 10-yard gain before the two-minute warning.

That desire to hit Green continued through the drive, as a play negated by a hands to the face call centered on the All-Pro receiver and Andy Dalton tried to hit him for a deep gain only for it to be caught out of bounds.

After a short rushing gain, the Redskins held off the Bengals on third down on a near interception from Josh Norman.

Jamison Crowder would fair catch the punt at Washington's own 31-yard line before a Pierre Garçon first down catch was extended 15 yards off a horse collar tackle on Cincinnati.

Dustin Hopkins would try a 55-yard field goal, but the kick fell short.

First Quarter: Redskins 7, Bengals 7

After Chris Thompson returned the opening kickoff to the 20-yard line, the Redskins started their first offensive drive with a seven-yard completion to the returning Jordan Reed before Robert Kelley received his first carry of the afternoon (the rookie is starting in place of an injured Rob Kelley).

Washington would move the chains with a short pass to DeSean Jackson and then go back to Reed for another first down gain, as the tight end would bobble the ball but secure it for a 12-yard gain.

Two plays later, Jamison Crowder would get in on the act with a 17-yard gain to get the Redskins into Bengals territory.

Washington continued to work the ball down the field before Robert Kelley punched it in for his first career rushing touchdown.

The 15-play drive milked more than seven minutes off the clock and was the longest opening drive by the Redskins this season.

After the Bengals had a 65-yard kickoff return to get them into Redskins territory, Cincinnati would quickly respond to Washington's opening touchdown, as Giovanni Bernard scored an eight-yard touchdown.

Washington's next drive got a jumpstart after Cincinnati was called for unnecessary roughness on a late hit on a Jackson catch.