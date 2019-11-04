"Redskins-Bills Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 24-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
*OFFENSE: *
- The Redskins finished with 127 rushing yards, their fourth consecutive game of 75+ rushing yards. It is the team's longest streak since Week 13-Week 16 of 2018.
- Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. earned his first career start and ended with 144 yards on 15-of-22 passing.
- Haskins' 15 completions is the most by a Redskins rookie since Robert Griffin III completed 16 passes on Dec. 23, 2012.
- Haskins finished with a completion percent of 68.2 percent, the ninth highest in franchise history by a rookie.
- Haskins' 68.2 completion percentage is the second highest all-time in a starting debut by a Redskins rookie [2012, Robert Griffin III, 73.1].
- Haskins completed passes to fellow rookies in Wide Receivers Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr. It is the first time in franchise history a rookie quarterback completed at least one pass to three separate rookies in a single game since Dec. 22, 2002 [Patrick Ramsey to Darnerien McCants, Kenny Watson and Rock Cartwright].
- Running Back Adrian Peterson posted 108 rushing yards on 18 carries [6.0 per]. It is his highest average with at least 10 carries since Week 3 of 2018 [6.3]. He also hauled in a 22-yard reception.
- Peterson finished the first half of the game with 123 scrimmage yards. That was the fifth-most scrimmage yards he has ever had in the first half of a game in his career. It's the first time that he registered 100-plus scrimmage yards in the first half of a game since 2015.
- Peterson finished the first half of the game with 101 rushing yards. It was the ninth-most rushing yards he has ever had in the first half of a game in his career. It's the first time that he registered 100-plus rushing yards in the first half of a game since 2012.
- Peterson's 101 rushing yards in the first half is the third-most in the first half of a game in 2019. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson [111 yards vs. CIN] and Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook [105 yards vs. GB] are the only two players with higher first half rushing outputs this season.
- Peterson had six 10-plus yard rushes in the first half which is a new career high.
- Peterson's six 10-plus yard rushes is tied for the sixth-most in a single game in his career.
- Peterson now has 56 career games with 100-plus yards rushing, most among active players and ninth all-time. Curtis Martin and Edgerrin James are tied for eighth with 57 such games.
- Peterson leads all active players with 11 games of rushing for 100-plus yards in the first half. Buffalo RB Frank Gore is second with eight games.
- Peterson now has four consecutive games of 75-plus yards, his longest streak since Week 7-Week 10 of 2015.
- Peterson's 22-yard reception was his longest reception since hauling in a 24-yarder against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2018 season.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in four receptions for 39 yards.
- McLaurin now has six games this season with at least four catches. He is the sixth Redskins rookie to achieve that feat, joining Charles Taylor [1964], Art Monk [1980], Keiland Williams [2011], Jordan Reed [2013] and Jamison Crowder [2015].
- McLaurin is the 15th rookie in franchise history with 450-plus receiving yards in his rookie season.
- Wide Receiver Paul Richardson Jr. finished with 42 yards on four catches. He now has 1,803 career receiving yards.
DEFENSE:
- The Redskins limited the Bills to 268 total net yards, which is the fewest of the season and the fewest since holding the Jacksonville Jaguars to 192 total net yards in Week 15 of the 2018 season.
- The Redskins limited the Bills to 160 passing yards, their second lowest output of the season [151 vs. SF, Week 7].
- The Redskins held the Bills to 18 total first downs. It was the second time this season that they limited an opponent to less than 20 first downs in a game [17 first downs allowed vs. SF, Week 7].
- The Redskins did not commit a turnover for the first time since Week 6.
- The Redskins held the Bills to a season low seven passing first downs. It is the fewest they've allowed since Week 15 of 2018 vs Jacksonville [two].
- The Redskins posted two sacks, marking the fifth consecutive game they have recorded two or more sacks. It is the team's longest stretch since Week 8-Week 12 of 2018.
- The Redskins now have six multi-sack games this season.
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded seven tackles (five solo) and set a career high with three straight games with seven-plus tackles.
- Allen now has 106 tackles in his career. \
- Defensive Tackle Matt Ioannidis added four solo tackles and a sack. He has 4.5 sacks on the year, tying his second-high single season output [4.5 in 2017, 7.5 in 2018].
- Ioannidis now has back-to-back games with a sack for the first time since Week 9-Week 10 of 2018.
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb finished with three solo tackles, bringing his tackle total to 55 on the year.
- Holcomb is the 15th Redskin rookie to record 55-plus tackles and the first since Daron Payne in 2018 [56].
- Linebacker Montez Sweat had three solo tackles and 1.0 sack. He has now tracked down 2.5 this season.
- Cornerback Josh Norman finished with seven tackles (six solo), two passes defensed and a forced fumble. It is the most tackles he has registered in a single game since Week 3 of 2018 and the most passes defensed since Week 14 of 2018.
- Norman [43] is now tied with Sean Taylor for No. 10 in franchise history in passes defensed.
- Norman now has 12 forced fumbles in his career, tied for the sixth most all-time by a cornerback in franchise history. He leads all active cornerbacks.
- Norman moved into a tie for second place with Mike Adams for most forced fumbles by active defensive backs.
- Safety Landon Collins finished with a team-high nine tackles (five solo).
- Safety Troy Apke finished with six tackles (five solo), including one for a loss.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on all three attempts in his second consecutive game. His first attempt was from 29 yards, continuing his streak of 36 streak makes inside of 30 yards.
- Hopkins knocked in kicks from 33 and 39 yards, respectively, making him 4-of-5 inside 40 yards on the season.
- Hopkins has connected on three-plus field goals in consecutive games for the first time since Week 15-16 of the 2018 season.
- Punter Tress Way finished with five punts [34.4 per] and pinned two inside the 20-yard line. Way now has 402 career punts and 149 inside the 20.