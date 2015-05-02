Redskins Bring In 10 In 2015 Draft Class

Crowder is the 443rd selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 33rd fourth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 45th fourth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936. * Crowder is the sixth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 105 overall pick all-time, joining T Bill Aldworth (1944), G Galen Laack (1957), G-LB Don Croftcheck (1965), TE Kurt Haws (1994) and RB Roy Helu , Jr. (2011). * Including the selection of cornerback Bashaud Breeland last season, Crowder's selection marks the second consecutive draft in which the Redskins have selected an Atlantic Coast Conference product in the fourth round. * Crowder' selection at No. 105 marks the highest the Redskins have selected a receiver since drafting Leonard Hankerson with the No. 79 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. * Crowder's selection breaks a 49-year gap between Redskins' selections from Duke. The last time the Redskins selected a member of the Blue Devils was in 1966 when the team selected tackle Earl Yates. * Crowder is the 16th Duke product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Bob O'Mara (1939), B Eric Tipton (1939), G Allen Johnson (1940), E Bolo Perdue (1940), B Frank Swiger (1942), B Tom Davis (1944), T Frank Irwin (1945), T Hal Mullins (1947), B Tommy Hughes (1949), B Billy Cox (1951), B Tom Powers (1951), E Dwight Bumgarner (1960), B Joel Arrington (1961), HB Biff Bracy (1965) and Yates (1966). * The Redskins' 16 all-time selections from Duke are tied for eighth-most from any school in team history, but Crowder is the first Duke product selected by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967).