Redskins Bring In 10 In 2015 Draft Class

The Washington Redskins on Saturday officially wrapped up the 2015 NFL Draft, bringing in six players on offense and four on defense to their rookie class. Here's some notes on each pick, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations:*
First Round, No. 5 Overall: Brandon Scherff, offensive lineman, Iowa
- Scherff is the first selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the ninth selection of the Jay Gruden era.
- Scherff is the 440th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 26th first-round selection in that time frame. He is the 57th first-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
Scherff is the third offensive lineman selected by the Redskins in the first round since 2000. The Redskins' last two first-round offensive linemen – Chris Samuels (No. 3 in 2000) and Trent Williams (No. 4 in 2010) – have combined for nine Pro Bowl selections. * Scherff's selection at No. 5 represents the highest the Redskins have selected an offensive lineman since drafting Williams with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. * Scherff is the fourth offensive lineman drafted by the Redskins in the first round in the Common Draft era, joining Williams, Samuels, Andre Johnson (1996) and Mark May (1981). * Scherff is the 15th University of Iowa product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Al Couppee (1942), B Jim Smith (1947), E Herb Shoener (1947), T Don Winslow (1950), T Hubert Johnston (1952), B Don Dobrino (1957), G Frank Bloomquist (1958), QB Mitch Ogiego (1959), E Bill Whisler (1962), B Paul Krause (1964), T Paul Laaveg (1970), RB Ladell Betts (2002), G Adam Gettis (2012) and CB Jordan Bernstine (2012). *
The Redskins' 15 all-time selections from Iowa are tied for 14th-most from any school in team history. Scherff is the fifth Iowa Hawkeye selected by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967). * Scherff's selection at No. 5 marks the highest the Redskins have taken an Iowa Hawkeye, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Krause's selection at No. 18 in the 1964 NFL Draft. * Scherff is the second player selected by the Redskins at No. 5 all-time, joining Redskins Ring of Fame S Sean Taylor (2004). * Scherff is the first Big Ten Conference product selected by the Redskins in the first round since LB Ryan Kerrigan in 2011. He is the sixth Big Ten product selected by the Redskins in the first round in the Common Draft era, joining DT Bobby Wilson (1991), WR Desmond Howard (1992), T Andre Johnson (1996), LB LaVar Arrington (2000) and LB Ryan Kerrigan (2011). * Scherff won the 2014 Outland Trophy, presented annually to the nation's most outstanding interior lineman on either side of the ball. Scherff is fifth Outland Trophy winner selected by the Redskins all-time, joining Chris Samuels (drafted in 2000), Mohammed Elewonibi (1990), Tracy Rocker (1989) and Mark May (1981).
Second Round, No. 38 Overall: Preston Smith, outside linebacker, Mississippi State
- Smith is the second selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 10th selection of the Jay Gruden era.
Smith is the 441st selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 35th second-round selection in that time frame. He is the 53rd second-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936. * Including the selection of Trent Murphy in the 2014 NFL Draft, Smith's selection marks the second straight season the Redskins have used a second-round pick on an outside linebacker. * Smith's selection at No. 38 marks the highest the Redskins have selected a linebacker since using the No. 16 overall pick on Ryan Kerrigan in the 2011 NFL Draft. *
Smith is the fifth Mississippi State product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Dave Price (1938), B Charlie Yancey (1943), C Charley Cadenhead (1946) and CB Fred Smoot (2001). * Smith's selection at No. 38 marks the highest the Redskins have taken a Mississippi State product, surpassing Price's selection at No. 39 in the 1938 NFL Draft. * Smith is the 11th player selected by the Redskins at No. 38 all-time, joining T Wilson Groseclose (1936), B Dick Todd (1939), T Bill Kirchem (1940), C George Bujan (1945), B Jack Weisenburger (1948), B Mike DeNoia (1949), RB Tom Barrington (1966), DE Spain Musgrove (1967), LB Tom Roussel (1968) and WR Cotton Speyrer (1971). * The Redskins' 11 selections at No. 38 are tied for their most all-time at any selection. The team has also made 11 all-time selections at No. 148 and 160.
Third Round, No. 95 Overall: Matt Jones, running back, Florida
- Jones is the first selection by the Redskins with the No. 95 overall pick in team history.
Jones is the third selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 11th selection of the Jay Gruden era. * Jones is the third running back selected in the third round by a team featuring Scot McCloughan in its front office. The other two third-round backs selected by McCloughan teams were Frank Gore and Glen Coffee, drafted by San Francisco in 2005 and 2009, respectively. * Jones is the 442nd selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 32nd third-round selection in that time frame. He is the 62nd third-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936. *
With the selection of Jones following the second-round selection of linebacker Preston Smith, the Redskins chose Southeastern Conference products with consecutive selections for the first time since drafting Auburn products Carlos Rogers and Jason Campbell in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. * Jones' selection at No. 95 marks the highest the Redskins have selected a running back since drafting Ladell Betts with the No. 56 overall selection in the 2002 NFL Draft. * Jones is the 13th University of Florida product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Bill Corry (1943), T Arch Cassidy (1955), B Joe Brodsky (1957), E Lou Pelham (1958), E Dave Hudson (1960), E Russ Brown (1964), HB-K Hal Seymour (1966), RB Tony Green (1978), DB Jimmy Spencer (1991), WR Taylor Jacobs (2003), OL Maurice Hurt (2011) and TE Jordan Reed (2013). * Jones is the sixth Florida Gator drafted by the Redskins in the Common Draft era, tied for 13th-most of any school in that time frame. * Jones is the first player drafted by the Redskins with a pick acquired by trade in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Redskins have now made third round selections with picks acquired by trade in four of the last five drafts.
Fourth Round, No. 105 Overall: Jamison Crowder, wide receiver, Duke
- Crowder is the fourth selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 12th selection of the Jay Gruden era.
Crowder is the 443rd selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 33rd fourth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 45th fourth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936. * Crowder is the sixth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 105 overall pick all-time, joining T Bill Aldworth (1944), G Galen Laack (1957), G-LB Don Croftcheck (1965), TE Kurt Haws (1994) and RB Roy Helu , Jr. (2011). * Including the selection of cornerback Bashaud Breeland last season, Crowder's selection marks the second consecutive draft in which the Redskins have selected an Atlantic Coast Conference product in the fourth round. * Crowder' selection at No. 105 marks the highest the Redskins have selected a receiver since drafting Leonard Hankerson with the No. 79 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. * Crowder's selection breaks a 49-year gap between Redskins' selections from Duke. The last time the Redskins selected a member of the Blue Devils was in 1966 when the team selected tackle Earl Yates. * Crowder is the 16th Duke product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Bob O'Mara (1939), B Eric Tipton (1939), G Allen Johnson (1940), E Bolo Perdue (1940), B Frank Swiger (1942), B Tom Davis (1944), T Frank Irwin (1945), T Hal Mullins (1947), B Tommy Hughes (1949), B Billy Cox (1951), B Tom Powers (1951), E Dwight Bumgarner (1960), B Joel Arrington (1961), HB Biff Bracy (1965) and Yates (1966). * The Redskins' 16 all-time selections from Duke are tied for eighth-most from any school in team history, but Crowder is the first Duke product selected by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967).
Fourth Round, No. 112 Overall: Arie Kouandjio, offensive lineman, Alabama
- Kouandjio is a local product who played his prep career at Dematha Catholic H.S. in Hyattsville, Md., less than seven miles from FedExField.
Kouandjio is the first University of Alabama product selected by the Redskins since the team selected six-time Pro Bowl tackle Chris Samuels in the 2000 NFL Draft. * Kouandjio is the fifth selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 13th selection of the Jay Gruden era. * Kouandjio is the 444th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 34th fourth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 46th fourth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936. * Kouandjio is the second player selected by the Redskins with the No. 112 overall pick all-time, joining QB Chris Hakel (1992). * Kouandjio is the 21st University of Alabama product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Riley Smith (1936), B Charley Holm (1939), E Sandy Sanford (1940), T Fred Davis (1941), G Ed Hickerson (1941), G Tony Leon (1943), B Bobby Jenkins (1945), T Fay Mills (1946), B Harry Gilmer (1948), B Lowell Tew (1948), T Dick Flowers (1949), E Ed White (1950), B Eddie Salem (1951), C Elliot Speed (1951), B Billy Hicks (1956), T Billy Neighbors (1962), E Tommy Brooker (1962), DB Steve Higginbotham (1972), DT Thomas Rayam (1990) and T Chris Samuels (2000). * With Kouandjio's selection, the Redskins' 21 all-time selections from the University of Alabama are tied for third-most all-time from any school. * Kouandjio is the 11th offensive lineman selected by the Redskins since 2010, the most of any position group through the conclusion of the 2015 fourth round.
Fifth Round, 141st Overall: Martrell Spaight, linebacker, Arkansas
- Spaight is the sixth selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 14th selection of the Jay Gruden era.
Spaight is the 445th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 46th fifth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 71st fifth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936. * Spaight is the sixth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 141 overall pick all-time, joining B Jerry Planutis (1956), QB Wade Mitchell (1957), T Carl Palazzo (1962), G Conway Hayman (1971) and G Adam Gettis (2012). * Spaight is the 12th University of Arkansas product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Earl Wheeler (1947), B Ross Pritchard (1949), B Alvin Duke (1950), G Buddy Brown (1951), B A.J. Baker (1955), G John Childress (1962), G Dave Adams (1963), B Gordon Guest (1964), LB Jeff Goff (1982), LB Ravin Caldwell (1986) and K Zach Hocker (2014). * The Redskins have now selected Arkansas Razorbacks in consecutive drafts for the first time since taking Arkansas products in three straight drafts across 1962-64.
Sixth Round, 181st Overall: Kyshoen Jarrett, safety, Virginia Tech
- Jarrett is the seventh selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 15th selection of the Jay Gruden era.
Jarrett is the 446th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 51st sixth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 77th sixth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936. * Jarrett is the second player selected by the Redskins with the No. 181 overall pick all-time, joining K John Hall (1999). * Jarrett is the fifth Virginia Tech product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Buzz Nutter (1953), E Tom Petty (1955), TE Ken Barefoot (1968) and T Derek Smith (1999).
Sixth Round, 182nd Overall: Tevin Mitchel, cornerback, Arkansas
- Mitchel is the eighth selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 16th selection of the Jay Gruden era.
Mitchel is the 447th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 52nd sixth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 78th sixth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936. * Mitchel is the third player selected by the Redskins with the No. 182 overall pick all-time, joining E John Batorski (1944) and LB Rich Milot (1979). * Mitchel is the 13th University of Arkansas product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Earl Wheeler (1947), B Ross Pritchard (1949), B Alvin Duke (1950), G Buddy Brown (1951), B A.J. Baker (1955), G John Childress (1962), G Dave Adams (1963), B Gordon Guest (1964), LB Jeff Goff (1982), LB Ravin Caldwell (1986), K Zach Hocker (2014) and LB Martrell Spaight (2015). * In combination with Martrell Spaight's selection in the fifth round, Mitchel's selection marks the fourth time in the last five drafts that the Redskins have selected a pair of college teammates.
Sixth Round, 187th Overall: Evan Spencer, wide receiver, Ohio State
- Spencer is the ninth selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 17th selection of the Jay Gruden era.
Spencer is the 448th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 53rd sixth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 79th sixth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936. * Spencer is the third player selected by the Redskins with the No. 187 overall pick all-time, joining T Marv Berschet (1952) and G Melvin Jones (1980). * Spencer is the 16th Ohio State product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Steve Andrako (1940), E Cy Souders (1945), B Vic Janowicz (1952), T Julius Wittman (1952), G George Rosso (1954), T Fran Machinsky (1956), T George Tolford (1961), G Mike Ingram (1961), B Dave Francis (1963), G Rod Foster (1963), FB Tom Barrington (1966), E Ron Sepic (1967), RB Rich Galbos (1973), T Henry Brown (1988) and G Tim Moxley (1990). * The Redskins' 16 all-time selections from Ohio State are tied for eighth-most from any school in team history.
Seventh Round, 222nd Overall: Austin Reiter, offensive lineman, South Florida
- Reiter is the 10th selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 18th selection of the Jay Gruden era.
Reiter is the 449th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 58th seventh-round selection in that time frame. He is the 88th seventh-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936. * Reiter is the fourth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 222 overall pick all-time, joining C Don Stephenson (1958), HB Pete Larson (1967) and FB Nehemiah Broughton (2005). * Reiter is the first University of South Florida product selected by the Redskins in team history. * Reiter was the third offensive lineman selected in the Redskins' 2015 draft class, marking the third time in the last six drafts the Redskins have selected three offensive linemen in a single class (2010, 2012 and 2015).
