Redskins Broadcast Network Wins Three Emmys

"The Legacy," narrated by CNN broadcasting legend Bernard Shaw, chronicles the careers of the 17 former Washington Redskins players and coaches (along with former owner George Preston Marshall) who have been inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame. "The Legacy" aspires to be a timeless tribute to these gridiron greats, sparking pride in Redskins fans for the remarkable accomplishments of the team's most revered personalities. Furthermore, the special provides football fans in general with an entertaining and insightful look into some of the sport's best representatives from the perspective of one of its oldest and most storied franchises.