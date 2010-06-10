News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Broadcast Network Wins Three Emmys

Jun 10, 2010 at 06:01 AM
The Redskins Broadcast Network has won a 2009 Emmy in each of the three categories it was nominated at the 52nd annual National Capital Area Emmy Awards Gala on Saturday, June 5.

In the last three years, the Redskins Broadcast Network, which is the organization's in-house production department, has garnered seven Emmy Awards.

The following RBN productions and staff members won 2009 Emmy Awards:

Sports - One Time Special -- "The Legacy"

Sports -Program Feature Segment -- "Gametime: Casey Rabach"

Sports -Program Feature Segment -- "The Ten Skins Commandments"

Executive Producer -- Larry Michael

Videographer -- Jordan Beane

Producer/Editor -- James Heuser

Producer/Editor -- Megan Imbert

Producer/Editor -- Tom Kercheval

Narrator -- Bernard Shaw

Talent/Writer -- Chris Paul

"The Legacy," narrated by CNN broadcasting legend Bernard Shaw, chronicles the careers of the 17 former Washington Redskins players and coaches (along with former owner George Preston Marshall) who have been inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame. "The Legacy" aspires to be a timeless tribute to these gridiron greats, sparking pride in Redskins fans for the remarkable accomplishments of the team's most revered personalities. Furthermore, the special provides football fans in general with an entertaining and insightful look into some of the sport's best representatives from the perspective of one of its oldest and most storied franchises.

"Gametime: Casey Rabach" is a behind-the-scenes feature of what gameday is like from start to finish with Redskins center Casey Rabach.

"The Ten Skins Commandments" is an anthem penned and recorded by entertainer Chris Paul, host of Redskins Late Night. By using humor, Redskins player cameo appearances and historic Redskins footage, Paul counted down The Ten Skins Commandments.

