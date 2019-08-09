News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins-Browns Friday Stats Pack

Aug 09, 2019
Team Stats:

First downs:

  • Total: 12
  • Rushing: 5
  • Passing: 1
  • Penalties: 1

Efficiency:

  • Third down: 7-for-16 (43.75 percent)
  • Fourth down: 0-for-0 (0 percent)

Total offense

  • 64 plays for 271 yards

Rushing offense:

  • 27 rushes for 82 yards (3.0 yards per rush)

Passing offense

  • Attempts: 34
  • Completions: 18
  • Yards: 189

Touchdowns:

  • Rushing: 0
  • Passing: 1
  • Kickoff return: 0
  • Punt return: 0

Turnovers:

  • Total: 4
  • Fumbles: 2
  • Fumbles lost: 1
  • Interceptions: 3

Kickoffs:

  • Total: 2
  • Touchbacks: 1

Punts:

  • Total: 6
  • Average: 51.5 yards per punt

Kickoff returns:

  • 4 for 66 yards

Punt returns:

  • 1 for eight yards.

Field goals:

  • Total: 1
  • Made: 1

Penalties:

  • 7 for 55 yards

Time Of Possession:

  • 29 minutes, 50 seconds

