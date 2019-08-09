Redskins-Browns Friday Stats Pack

"Redskins-Patriots Friday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
Team Stats:
First downs:
- Total: 12
- Rushing: 5
- Passing: 1
- Penalties: 1
Efficiency:
- Third down: 7-for-16 (43.75 percent)
- Fourth down: 0-for-0 (0 percent)
Total offense
- 64 plays for 271 yards
Rushing offense:
- 27 rushes for 82 yards (3.0 yards per rush)
Passing offense
- Attempts: 34
- Completions: 18
- Yards: 189
Touchdowns:
- Rushing: 0
- Passing: 1
- Kickoff return: 0
- Punt return: 0
Turnovers:
- Total: 4
- Fumbles: 2
- Fumbles lost: 1
- Interceptions: 3
Kickoffs:
- Total: 2
- Touchbacks: 1
Punts:
- Total: 6
- Average: 51.5 yards per punt
Kickoff returns:
- 4 for 66 yards
Punt returns:
- 1 for eight yards.
Field goals:
- Total: 1
- Made: 1
Penalties:
- 7 for 55 yards
Time Of Possession:
- 29 minutes, 50 seconds