A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 31-20 Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns at FedExField in Landover, Md., as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.. "Redskins-Browns Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
Team
- The Washington Redskins defeated the Cleveland Browns, 31-20, and earned their first home win of the season in front of an announced crowd of 76,249 people at FedExField on Sunday.
The Redskins entered the fourth quarter trailing 20-17, but outscored the Browns 14-0 in the final frame to earn the victory. * The Redskins have now recorded come-from-behind victories in the fourth quarter in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 13-14 of the 2012 season. * The Redskins evened their record this season at 2-2 and leveled their record against AFC opponents this season at 1-1. * The Redskins have now forced a takeaway in six consecutive games, dating back to last season. It's the team's first six-game stretch with a takeaway since Weeks 4-10 in 2015. * The Redskins have now recorded three consecutive victories against the Browns for the first time since the 1975-85 seasons. * The Redskins are now 3-1 against Cleveland since the Browns returned to the NFL in 1999. * The Redskins earned their first victory against an AFC North opponent since defeating the Browns in Week 15 of the 2012 season.
Offense
- Quarterback Trent Williams completed 21-of-27 passes for 183 yards with a season-high three touchdowns.
- The come-from-behind fourth quarter victory was the second of the season for Cousins and the fifth of his career.
- Cousins has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games for the first time this season and the first time since a three-game stretch to close the 2015 season.
- During the contest, Cousins (8,368) passed Norm Snead (8,306) for eighth-most career passing yards in Redskins history.
- Cousins (1,101) also passed Snead (1,092) for ninth on the team's all-time passing attempts list.
- With his second completion of the game, Cousins became the eighth quarterback to complete 700 passes with the Redskins.
- Tight end Jordan Reed recorded season highs with nine receptions for 73 yards with two receiving touchdowns.
- Reed recorded his 200th career regular season reception on his second catch of the game, an eight-yard touchdown pass from Cousins.
- Reedbecame the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 200 career receptions, reaching the milestone in 38 career games. He surpassed the mark set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, who did so in 39 career games.
- **
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' offense in their 2016 Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns Oct. 2, 2016, at FedExField.
Reedjoined Chris Cooley, Jerry Smith and Don Warren as the only tight ends in team history with 200 career receptions. * The multi-touchdown game was the fifth ofReed'scareer, giving him sole possession of the seventh-most games with multiple touchdown receptions by a member of the Redskins since 1960. * With the performance,Reedpulled into sole possession of fifth-most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history (16). * Running backRob Kelleyrecorded season highs in rushing attempts (22) and rushing yards (117) and added his second rushing touchdown of the season. * The 100-yard rushing performance was the second ofJones'career and his first since Week 2 of the 2015 season against the Rams. * With his second catch of the game, wide receiverRob Kelleyreached 500 career receptions. Garçon joined Andre Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr., Brandon Marshall, Antonio Gates, Greg Olsen, Antonio Brown and Vincent Jackson as the only active players with 500 career receptions. * Running backChris Thompsonrecorded his fourth career touchdown reception on a five-yard pass fromCousinsin the fourth quarter. It was Thompson's first receiving touchdown of the season. * The Redskins rushed for a season-high 145 yards on 26 rushing attempts. * The Redskins broke 100 rushing yards for the first time this season and the first time since Week 17 of the 2015 season at Dallas. * The Redskins rushed for at least 80 yards for a third straight game for the first time since a four-game stretch in Weeks 1-4 last season. * The Redskins' 10 rushing first downs were the team's most since Week 10 last season vs. New Orleans (10). * GuardArie Kouandjiorecorded his first career NFL start, andSpencer Long**, who started 13 games at left guard last season, made his first start at center.
Defense
- Cornerback Jonathan Allen made his NFL debut. He is the fourth Fuller brother to play in the NFL, joining his older brothers Vincent, Corey and Kyle. The Fullers join the Browners – Ross, Jim, Joey and Keith – as only the second set of four brothers to all play in the NFL.
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams in their 2016 Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns Oct. 2, 2016, at FedExField.
Cornerback Josh Norman recorded his first interception as a member of the Redskins, picking off Browns quarterback Cody Kessler in the fourth quarter. * Linebacker Trent Murphy posted a sack in the second quarter, giving him a sack in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. * The sack was Murphy's career-high fourth of the season, surpassing his career high of 3.5 set last season. * In the third quarter, linebacker Will Compton recorded his first career forced fumble, stripping Browns fullback Malcolm Johnson. * The fumble was recovered by cornerback Quinton Dunbar, his first career fumble recovery. * Compton later recorded his second career fumble recovery, falling on the first career forced fumble registered by defensive lineman Ziggy Hood. * The Redskins forced and recovered two fumbles. Prior to the game, the Redskins entered Week 4 ranking first in the NFL in forced fumbles (27) and fumble recoveries (18) since the start of the 2015 season.
Special Teams
- KickerDustin Hopkins converted his only field goal attempt, a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter. Hopkins is now 12-for-12 this season and has made his last 16 regular season field goals, dating back to last season. He is two field goal attempts shy of tying Kai Forbath for the second-longest streak of successful attempts in team history (18 across 2013-14).
- Punter Tress Way posted season highs in punts (three), punting average (48.7), punts downed inside the 20 (two) and longest punt (59).