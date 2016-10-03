Redskins-Browns Monday Stats Pack

Reedjoined Chris Cooley, Jerry Smith and Don Warren as the only tight ends in team history with 200 career receptions. * The multi-touchdown game was the fifth ofReed'scareer, giving him sole possession of the seventh-most games with multiple touchdown receptions by a member of the Redskins since 1960. * With the performance,Reedpulled into sole possession of fifth-most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Redskins history (16). * Running backRob Kelleyrecorded season highs in rushing attempts (22) and rushing yards (117) and added his second rushing touchdown of the season. * The 100-yard rushing performance was the second ofJones'career and his first since Week 2 of the 2015 season against the Rams. * With his second catch of the game, wide receiverRob Kelleyreached 500 career receptions. Garçon joined Andre Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr., Brandon Marshall, Antonio Gates, Greg Olsen, Antonio Brown and Vincent Jackson as the only active players with 500 career receptions. * Running backChris Thompsonrecorded his fourth career touchdown reception on a five-yard pass fromCousinsin the fourth quarter. It was Thompson's first receiving touchdown of the season. * The Redskins rushed for a season-high 145 yards on 26 rushing attempts. * The Redskins broke 100 rushing yards for the first time this season and the first time since Week 17 of the 2015 season at Dallas. * The Redskins rushed for at least 80 yards for a third straight game for the first time since a four-game stretch in Weeks 1-4 last season. * The Redskins' 10 rushing first downs were the team's most since Week 10 last season vs. New Orleans (10). * GuardArie Kouandjiorecorded his first career NFL start, andSpencer Long**, who started 13 games at left guard last season, made his first start at center.