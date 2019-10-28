Redskins Celebrate NFL Huddle For 100 With Day of Service

WRCF Teams Up With USO And Lowe's To Transform Sports Lounge

Former Redskins offensive lineman Jeff Bostic will do anything for the military. His father was in the Air Force, and he appreciates everything the United States Armed Forces does for our country.

So you better believe Bostic was in attendance for Saturday's Redskins Day of Service project at Fort Belvoir, VA. Bostic, along with a host of Redskins alumni and other members of the organization, teamed up with USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and Lowe's to transform the Sports Lounge at the USO Warrior and Family Center -- a space that around 2,500 people will regularly use.

"Thanks to the Redskins Charitable Foundation for extending themselves and doing something for our military," Bostic said. "You tug on my heart strings when we talk military. I'll do anything for military."

Bostic and fellow "Hogs" offensive lineman Joe Jacoby helped paint the burgundy and gold walls and assisted with other renovation projects, such as building furniture and decorating the space. Joining them were more than 30 volunteers from Lowe's, which is the Official Home Improvement Retail Sponsor of the NFL. Lowe's also donated patio furniture, small appliances, cabinets and gardening supplies to spruce up the lounge.

"It means a lot. The first word that comes to mind is family," said Lowe's store manager John Churchill, who considers himself a die-hard Redskins fan. "To be able to see [players] I saw highlights of because unfortunately, I did not get to see them play when they were playing. But to work alongside of them is pretty cool, especially when we all have the same goal in mind. That's really just helping the community and showing we can all come together no matter where we're from and get a project done."

Monique Lewis, the Sports and Corporate Development Specialist with USO, said she was very thankful for all of those who came out Saturday to assist with the project. She admitted the space needed "a refresh," and the Redskins and Lowe's were up to the challenge.

