Redskins Charitable Foundation Invests In Ready For Work

Sep 16, 2016 at 03:31 AM
*Helping Prince George's County High School Students Graduate *

Career and College Ready

Oxon Hill, MD – Yesterday at Oxon Hill High School, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation announced a significant $300,000 investment in Ready for Work: Champions for Career and College Ready Graduates in Prince George's County. Redskins Owner, Dan Snyder, Chief Administrative Officer of Prince George's County, Nicholas Majett,  CEO of Prince George's County Public Schools, Dr. Kevin Maxwell, and President and CEO of Venture Philanthropy Partners, Carol Thompson Cole all spoke to the hope that Ready for Work will bring to Prince George's County.

"We are building relationships and forging trusting cross-sector partnerships of passionate leaders," said Carol Thompson Cole, President and CEO of Venture Philanthropy Partners. "The addition of the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's support takes Ready for Work to the next level in terms of major business partnerships and preparing more young people for work and college."

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation believes in making a positive and measurable change in the lives of young people in our community.

"The Redskins and Venture Philanthropy Partners both believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed. We are proud to partner with VPP to invest in the dreams of young people," said Dan Snyder, Owner of the Washington Redskins.

Ready for Work plans to raise $15 million dollars over a six-year period. It will support programs and services that expand the number of Prince George's County students graduating from high school who are on a solid path to be career and college ready.

"The Washington Redskins Foundation's investment in the graduates of Prince George's County will help build a pipeline of career and college ready young people who will go on to contribute and benefit from our growing and thriving community," said Nicholas A. Majett, Chief Administrative Officer of Prince George's County.

By 2021, we anticipate that 2,775 students at Suitland, Oxon Hill, and High Point high schools will be career and college ready with another 400 graduates in the pipeline every year thereafter.

These three high schools are part of the County's Transforming Neighborhoods Initiative (TNI). It  aims to improve the quality of life in six neighborhoods that face significant economic, health, public safety, and educational challenges.

"Ready for Work would not be possible without impactful investments like the one from the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation," said CEO of Prince George's County Public Schools, Dr. Kevin Maxwell. "Their investment will directly support our work to prepare students for success after high school."

Ready for Work will create the long-term systematic change required to ensure Prince George's County graduates become successful, healthy adults who benefit from and give back to our community.

