Redskins Claim TE Hale Hentges, Waive LB Cassanova McKinzy

Oct 07, 2019 at 05:00 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins have released the following player:

  • LB Cassanova McKinzy

The Redskins have signed the following player:

  • TE Hale Hentges

