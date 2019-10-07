Redskins Claim TE Hale Hentges, Waive LB Cassanova McKinzy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Redskins have released the following player:
- LB Cassanova McKinzy
The Redskins have signed the following player:
- TE Hale Hentges
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Redskins have released the following player:
The Redskins have signed the following player:
The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
The team announced the following roster moves Friday.
The team announced the following roster moves Thursday.
The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
The Washington Football Team has announced the following roster moves Wednesday.