Redskins Cornfield Maze Promotion







Redskins-Themed Cornfield Maze!

Summers Farm in Frederick, Md., is offering Redskins fans a special discount on visits to its giant Redskins-themed Cornfield Maze.

Use the coupon below and all proceeds from your visit to Summers Farm go to the Redskins Charitable Foundation!

Summers Farm's newly created Cornfield Maze consists of 14 acres of six-plus-foot high cornstalks, grown in the shape of a gigantic Redskins logo.

There is a smaller maze for children and a larger maze that is more challenging.

The maze opened to the public on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Summers Farm is located on 5614 Butterfly Lane in Frederick, Md. Call 866-750-9316 for more information or visit www.SummersFarm.com .

