Redskins-Cowboys: 4 Keys To the Game Presented by Papa John's

](http://www.papajohns.com)

DEFENSE

Run Defense vs. Marion Barber/Felix Jones

The Redskins have struggled in run defense this season. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL allowing an average of 117.2 yards per game.

However, they have allowed just 4.1 yards per carry, which is tied for 12th best in the league.

London Fletcher leads the way with a team-high 152 tackles this season. Andre Carter has been strong up front against the run as well, logging 84 tackles and a team-high 12 tackles for a loss.

The Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in the ground game, averaging 129.7 rushing yards per game.

Barber is the primary back, recording 778 yards and six touchdowns on 183 carries this season. Jones, a change-of-pace back, has 536 yards and two touchdowns on 91 carries.

In Week 11, Barber had a strong game against the Redskins, recording 99 yards on 20 carries. Jones added 10 rushes for 49 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Santana Moss vs. Cowboys Punt Coverage

Moss returned two punts last week and appears to have emerged as the team's primary returner following Antwaan Randle El's struggles.

Moss has struggled as well, returning nine punts this season for just a 4.3-yard average. The Redskins are ranked last in the league in punt returns.

Moss has big play ability on punt returns, though. He has returned four punts for touchdowns in his career.

The Cowboys are ranked 21st in the league in punt coverage, allowing 8.8 yards per return. They have allowed one return for a touchdown this season.

1-on-1

LaRon Landry vs. Roy Williams

In the aftermath of the Redskins' 7-6 loss to the Cowboys in Week 11, Landry made a comment that he saw fear in Williams as the wide receiver ran pass routes downfield.

Whether true or not, it certainly elevates the focus on Williams as he runs across the middle of the field on Sunday night.

Landry is fourth on the Redskins' defense with 85 tackles. He has taken criticism for his penchant for trying to make big hits instead of wrapping up ball-carriers, but in this case his intimidation could be a factor.