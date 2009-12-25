Redskins-Cowboys: 4 Keys To the Game Presented by Papa John's

Redskins.com breaks down some of the key matchups to keep an eye on during Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField.
OFFENSE
Offensive Line vs. Cowboys Pass Rush
The Redskins have started seven different offensive line combinations this season, but the most recent group has played fairly well together.
The offensive line yielded just four sacks in three games prior to last Monday night's game against the New York Giants. Then the floodgates opened and they allowed five sacks in a poor performance.
Pass protection has been a problem most of the season. Redskins passers have been sacked 41 times this season--38 on Jason Campbell--which is sixth-most in the NFL.
The Cowboys, who line up in a 3-4 defense, are tied for eighth in the league with 34 sacks this season.
Linebacker DeMarcus Ware leads the Cowboys with 11 sacks, including two last week in a 24-17 win over the New Orleans Saints. Ware played just one week after he was carted off during a game with a neck injury.
Defensive tackle Jay Ratliff provides a strong push up the middle and he has posted four sacks. Linebacker Anthony Spencer has been coming on lately and he also has four sacks.
DEFENSE
Run Defense vs. Marion Barber/Felix Jones
The Redskins have struggled in run defense this season. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL allowing an average of 117.2 yards per game.
However, they have allowed just 4.1 yards per carry, which is tied for 12th best in the league.
London Fletcher leads the way with a team-high 152 tackles this season. Andre Carter has been strong up front against the run as well, logging 84 tackles and a team-high 12 tackles for a loss.
The Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in the ground game, averaging 129.7 rushing yards per game.
Barber is the primary back, recording 778 yards and six touchdowns on 183 carries this season. Jones, a change-of-pace back, has 536 yards and two touchdowns on 91 carries.
In Week 11, Barber had a strong game against the Redskins, recording 99 yards on 20 carries. Jones added 10 rushes for 49 yards.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Santana Moss vs. Cowboys Punt Coverage
Moss returned two punts last week and appears to have emerged as the team's primary returner following Antwaan Randle El's struggles.
Moss has struggled as well, returning nine punts this season for just a 4.3-yard average. The Redskins are ranked last in the league in punt returns.
Moss has big play ability on punt returns, though. He has returned four punts for touchdowns in his career.
The Cowboys are ranked 21st in the league in punt coverage, allowing 8.8 yards per return. They have allowed one return for a touchdown this season.
1-on-1
LaRon Landry vs. Roy Williams
In the aftermath of the Redskins' 7-6 loss to the Cowboys in Week 11, Landry made a comment that he saw fear in Williams as the wide receiver ran pass routes downfield.
Whether true or not, it certainly elevates the focus on Williams as he runs across the middle of the field on Sunday night.
Landry is fourth on the Redskins' defense with 85 tackles. He has taken criticism for his penchant for trying to make big hits instead of wrapping up ball-carriers, but in this case his intimidation could be a factor.
Williams was held without a catch in the first Redskins-Cowboys game. For the season, he has 37 catches for 592 yards and six touchdowns.