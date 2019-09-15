First-Half Takeaways: Redskins Face 14-7 Deficit Against Division Rival Cowboys

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Redskins enter halftime facing a 14-7 deficit against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are some takeaways from the first two quarters of Sunday's home opener.
Nicholson Snags Redskins First Takeaway
With the offense limited in production early Sunday, the defense took charge, leading to a quick seven-point lead for Washington. After maneuvering around the pocket to avoid heavy pressure on the edge by Daron Payne, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott darted a pass intended for wide receiver Randall Cobb. After tipping off of Cobb's hands, Redskins safety Montae Nicholson found himself in the right place at the right time to record his second-career interception. Adrian Peterson opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown on the ensuing Redskins drive.
Defensive Front Pressures Prescott
Ryan Kerrigan recorded his first sack of the season Sunday, bringing down Prescott with the help of first-round rookie Montez Sweat. Sweat, working both in a three-point stance and upright, showcased his speed and length on multiple occasions to disrupt Prescott and force incompletions.
Peterson Rushes For Historic Score
With Derrius Guice placed on the injured reserve list Friday, running back Adrian Peterson was named the starter for Sunday's contest. Peterson took advantage of the opportunity, rushing for a touchdown at the start of the second quarter that put Washington up, 7-0. With the score, Peterson has now moved ahead of Jim Brown for fifth all-time on the rushing touchdown list.
Penalties Continue To Pile Up
Washington has been unable to stay away from the flags in the first half after compiling 12 penalties for 96 yards in last week's contest against Philadelphia. Through the first 30 minutes, the Redskins have lost 39 yards on five penalties, including one holding call that negated a third-down stop. Dallas scored the go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing play.
Secondary Gives Up Another Long Touchdown
Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, DeSean Jackson scored two touchdowns of over 50 yards, making the Redskins defense pay for miscommunication in the secondary. And while improved communication was a talking point throughout practice this week, the Redskins surrendered another long touchdown Sunday. This time, Devin Smith beat cornerback Josh Norman to the inside on a post route for a 50-yard walk-in.
Check out photos of the Washington Redskins warming up before their regular season Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by Bose.
Steven Sims Involved In Redskins Offense
Head Coach Jay Gruden has raved about the young wide receivers all offseason, and undrafted free agent Steven Sims is a prime example. The undrafted free agent out of Kansas, who showcased his speed throughout the preseason, had three carries in the first quarter for 16 yards. Sims is a nice complement to veteran Adrian Peterson and showcased his speed on jet sweeps and outside runs in the first half