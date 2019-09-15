First-Half Takeaways: Redskins Face 14-7 Deficit Against Division Rival Cowboys

LANDOVER, Md . -- The Washington Redskins enter halftime facing a 14-7 deficit against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are some takeaways from the first two quarters of Sunday's home opener.

Nicholson Snags Redskins First Takeaway

With the offense limited in production early Sunday, the defense took charge, leading to a quick seven-point lead for Washington. After maneuvering around the pocket to avoid heavy pressure on the edge by Daron Payne, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott darted a pass intended for wide receiver Randall Cobb. After tipping off of Cobb's hands, Redskins safety Montae Nicholson found himself in the right place at the right time to record his second-career interception. Adrian Peterson opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown on the ensuing Redskins drive.