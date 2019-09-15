Inactives: Redskins Vs. Cowboys, Week 2

The Washington Redskins have announced the following inactives and lineup change for today's game against the Dallas Cowboys:

The Redskins declared the following players as inactive:

No. 12 QB Colt McCoy

No. 23 CB Quinton Dunbar

No. 31 Fabian Moreau

No. 64 C Ross Pierschbacher

No. 67 G Wes Martin

No. 86 TE Jordan Reed

No. 93 DT Jonathan Allen

The Cowboys declared the following players as inactive:

No. 10 WR Tavon Austin

No. 57 LB Luke Gifford

No. 26 Adrian Peterson is expected to start in place of No. 29 Derrius Guice at running back.

No. 85 Vernon Davis is expected to start in place of No. 86 Jordan Reed at tight end.

No. 97 Tim Settle is expected to start in place of No. 93 Jonathan Allen at defensive tackle.