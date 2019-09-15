Inactives: Redskins Vs. Cowboys, Week 2

The Washington Redskins have announced the following inactives and lineup change for today's game against the Dallas Cowboys:
The Redskins declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 12 QB Colt McCoy
- No. 23 CB Quinton Dunbar
- No. 31 Fabian Moreau
- No. 64 C Ross Pierschbacher
- No. 67 G Wes Martin
- No. 86 TE Jordan Reed
- No. 93 DT Jonathan Allen
The Cowboys declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 10 WR Tavon Austin
- No. 57 LB Luke Gifford
No. 26 Adrian Peterson is expected to start in place of No. 29 Derrius Guice at running back.
No. 85 Vernon Davis is expected to start in place of No. 86 Jordan Reed at tight end.
No. 97 Tim Settle is expected to start in place of No. 93 Jonathan Allen at defensive tackle.
No. 45 Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is expected to start in place of No. 23 Quinton Dunbar at cornerback.