"Redskins-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Case Keenum finished 26-for-37 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a passer rating of 103.5.
- It was the first time since Weeks 12-13 of the 2017 season that Keenum has posted consecutive games with a 100.0-plus passer rating in his career.
- It was the second-consecutive game that Keenum threw multiple touchdowns and zero interceptions. It was the first time since Weeks 12-13 of the 2017 season that he has accomplished that feat.
- Keenum is 56-of-81 in the first two games, giving him a completion percentage of 69 percent. That is a career high for him through the opening two weeks of a season.
- Keenum has 56 completions in the last two games, which is the second most of his career in a consecutive game span. He had 60 completions in Week 5-6 of the 2018 season.
- This was the 22nd game of Keenum's career that he has thrown for two or more touchdowns.
- Running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 25 yards on 10 carries and hauled in two receptions for seven yards.
- Peterson (107) scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, which was his 107th career rushing touchdown. He passed Hall of Famer Jim Brown (106) for No. 5 on the NFL's all-time list.
- Peterson's (113) touchdown in the first quarter was the 113th overall touchdown in his career and he passed Shaun Alexander (112) and is now tied with Lenny Moore (113) for No. 15 on the NFL's all-time list.
- Running back Chris Thompson tied a team-high with five receptions and registered 48 yards receiving. He also had three rushing yards on two carries.
- Thompson (1,510) passed Ladell Betts (1,505) for No. 7 on the franchise list for career receiving yards by a running back. •
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin had team highs in receptions (5) and receiving yards (62). He also recorded his second career touchdown and has started his career with touchdown receptions in consecutive games.
- McLaurin is the first Redskins rookie to record a touchdown reception in consecutive games to start their career (per Pro Football Reference).
- McLaurin is the first Redskins rookie to register a touchdown reception in consecutive games since Aldrick Robinson scored a touchdown in Week 10 and Week 11 of the 2012 season.
- Wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. notched three receptions for 16 receiving yards and one touchdown. Richardson Jr. hauled in a 9-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. The touchdown was the 11th of his career and his first since scoring against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the 2018 season.
- Wide receiver Trey Quinn finished the game with four receptions for 36 yards.
- Rookie wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. saw action in his second career game and recorded his first career reception for three yards. He also recorded 16 rushing yards on three carries.
- Tight end Vernon Davis finished the game with three receptions for 29 yards receiving. • Davis surpassed 7,500 career receiving yards on his 9-yard reception in the third quarter.
DEFENSE:
- Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis finished the game with five tackles (four solo) and now has 50 total tackles in his career (according to STATS LLC).
- Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan recorded his 130th consecutive regular season start, the longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career.
- Kerrigan remains as one of six NFL players (and only three non-quarterbacks) to have started every game since the start of the 2011 season (Brandon Carr, Patrick Peterson, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford).
- Kerrigan registered a sack in the first half bringing his career total to 85.5. The sack was his 12th against the Cowboys and moved him past Clyde Simmons (11.5) for the fourth-most against Dallas in NFL history since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Kerrigan's 12 sacks against Dallas are his most against any team.
- Safety Landon Collins registered a game-high 12 tackles (nine solo), including one for a loss.
- Safety Montae Nicholson finished the game with nine tackles (seven solo), one interception and one pass defensed. The interception was the second of his career and his first since 2017. His 23-yard interception return was the longest of his career.
- It is the first time in the Jay Gruden Era that two safeties had eight-plus tackles each in a single game (Collins - 12 & Nicholson - nine).
- Cornerback Josh Norman finished the game with four tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed.
- Norman notched the 75th pass defensed of his career. He is now the 23rd active player in the NFL with 75- plus passes defensed.
- Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie started his 121st game and his first with Washington. Washington is the sixth team in the NFL that Rodgers-Cromartie has started a game for. He finished the game with four tackles (two solo).
SPECIAL TEAMS:
- Punter Tress Way recorded four punts for 198 total yards for an average of 49.5 and a net average of 48.5. He pinned all four of his punts inside the 20-yard line.
- Way's net average of 48.5 yards was the fourth highest in a single game in his career.
- Way (137) registered four punts inside the 20-yard line and passed Matt Turk (134) for the most punts inside the 20-yard line in franchise history since the statistic began being tracked in 1976.
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins was 3-for-3 on PATs and is now 124-for-130 in his career on extra points.