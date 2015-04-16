Redskins Drone Captures Practice Fields Being Prepped

**

It's almost that time of year.

On April 20, the Redskins report back to Redskins Park and voluntary team workouts commence. As outlined by Redskins.com's Brendan Capria, the team will have nine weeks to prepare for mandatory minicamp on June 16-18, and there will be offseason team activities (OTAs) in the weeks leading up to that.

But before they can return to the gridiron to begin preparation for the 2015 season, the fresh green practice fields required a little detailing.

Piloted by the Redskins' Captain Diamond, a drone captured the action as the team's grounds crew painted the white horizontal lines and numbers on the team's practice field. As Larry Michael, the Voice of the Redskins, said, "…the players will be here next week and footballs will soon be flying through the air."