'Redskins Experience' Promotion

Aug 25, 2010 at 07:58 PM

Introducing 'The Redskins Experience' Blog!

Editor's note: D. Scott Edwards takes fans inside Redskins game days with "The Redskins Experience" blog. He covers the pageantry that is the Burgundy and Gold, from pre-game tailgate parties to the Redskins Cheerleaders to the post-game club level party.

Look for "The Redskins Experience" to make its debut next week on RedskinsRule.com. Here is an introduction:

Greetings and salutations to the fans of the Washington Redskins football team.

I have the privilege of writing a new blog that can be accessed on RedskinsRule.com beginning the week of the regular season opener against the New York Giants.

The goal and purpose of this new blog, "The Redskins Experience," is to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at what transpires at FedExField on game day. The blog will include photos, videos and interviews from diverse points of view.

We will mingle with tailgaters, divulge names from "A" list attendees, have notable quotables from various sources, and test your knowledge of Redskins history and trivia.

You will also get a glimpse of the post-game club level party--the absolute best in the NFL--from time to time.

I will keep you updated on the Redskins Cheerleaders (note to self—meaningless topic without pictures and video), other entertainment elements of the day including the Redskins Marching Band, anthem singers, flyovers and everything else that will make your Redskins experience on game day more enjoyable.

When the team travels for a road game, I will shadow a player or two, with the intention of letting you get to know him more. This "did you know" segment should be fun for everyone involved.

If you have questions for the players, please submit them on the comment section of "The Redskins Experience" blog.

We plan to capture everything Burgundy and Gold from an angle you probably haven't seen before. This is my 11th season with the team and I know all of the nooks and crannies at FedExField. This year, I get to share them with you while having a great time meeting fellow 'Skins fans.

You can continue to rely on the expert analysis and inside information about the Washington Redskins football team from the blogs of Larry Weisman, Gary Fitzgerald and Matt Terl. "The Redskins Experience" blog will complement their efforts and give fans a complete picture on "all things Redskins" during game day.

Thanks for reading...Tell a friend or fellow fan about "The Redskins Experience" blog and Hail to the Redskins!

