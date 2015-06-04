Redskins Fan Spotted At U-20 World Cup In New Zealand

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

The USA is currently competing in the U-20 World Cup in New Zealand right now.

Wouldn't you know it, a Redskins fan is there as well.

If you scroll to about 35 seconds on this highlight video, you'll see the fan waving an American flag and dressed in a Redskins burgundy hoodie as he cheers on an American goal against Myanmar.

Both fans seem to be the only people in their section cheering. We can always count of Redskins Nation to lead the way.

