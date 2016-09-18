News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Fan Travels From Amsterdam For Cowboys Game

Sep 18, 2016 at 08:42 AM
160918_redskins_fans_amsterdam_615_255.jpg

Everyone wants to be a part of one of the best rivalries in the NFL. So when the Redskins hosted the Cowboys on Sunday, one lifelong Redskins fan didn't want to miss out.

Wouter Limburg traveled close to 4,000 miles from Amsterdam to take in his first ever Redskins-Cowboys clash on Sunday afternoon.

"I'm from Amsterdam," said Limburg. "I went to NFL Europe when I was about 10 years old, and I really fell in love with the game. So, I've been planning this trip to see an NFL game for real about 15, 16 years."

Limburg immediately fell in love with the game day experience.

"It's really awesome to be here," he said. "I went into the stadium so excited. With the Anthem and the planes, I'm not an American but I almost was in tears."

Limburg arrived at FedExField early Sunday morning to tailgate and get the full game day experience.

"Yeah, it is an awesome stadium," Limburg said. "All those people in the parking lots – tailgates. They had some game with wood and a whole in it. We played, but I failed badly. It's really fun. Really cool."

The only thing that would make Limburg's FedExField experience better would be a Redskins win.

"At least a win," Limburg said. "I practiced the "Hail to the Redskins" song. So I just performed it once, and I would like to do it again. That'll do the trick for me."

