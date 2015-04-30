Redskins Fans Are Ready For 2015 NFL Draft

RELATED LINKS:
--Social Recap: NFL Draft Day
--Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives His Redskins Draft Plan
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.
The day has finally arrived!
Tonight, the 2015 NFL Draft gets underway at 8 p.m. ET. The Redskins currently hold the fifth-overall selection.
While the Redskins get ready in the draft room, fans are settling in at home. Check out these Redskins fans who are pumped for one of the NFL offseason's most important nights:
#DraftDay #Redskins #HTTR @Redskins pic.twitter.com/Nnqy1OWWs0 — justine dorfman (@mrsdorfman) April 30, 2015
@Redskins Sure am. #redskinsnation #httr pic.twitter.com/2uGVuG1y1K — Jen (@JBanJen) April 30, 2015
Others who bleed burgundy and gold reflected on the last time the Redskins held the fifth-overall pick in the draft.
Be sure to tweet using #SkinsDraft throughout the 2015 NFL Draft!
.
.
.