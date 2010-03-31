Redskins Finalize 2008 Preseason Schedule

The NFL has finalized the Redskins' preseason slate of games for the 2008 season, including the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

This year, the Redskins play five preseason games.

The Redskins open the preseason on national television in the annual Hall of Fame Game, against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Aug. 3, in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET and the game is broadcast on NBC.

The game will be part of the Hall of Fame weekend, in which Redskins legends Art Monk and Darrell Green will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The Redskins' next three preseason games will be broadcast locally on WUSA TV Channel 9 and Comcast SportsNet in High Definition TV.

In the second week of preseason, the Redskins make their FedExField debut as they host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 9 at FedExField. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET.

The Redskins and Bills last played on Dec. 2, 2007, when the Bills prevailed 17-16 on a last-second field goal.

The following week, the Redskins head out on the road, traveling north to play the New York Jets at the Meadowlands on Saturday, Aug. 16. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET.

The Redskins and Jets also played last year, on Nov. 4, 2007, with the Redskins winning 23-20 in overtime.

The next week, the Redskins head south to play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET.

The Redskins close out the preseason at FedExField with another nationally televised game, this one against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 28. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET and the game is broadcast on NBC.

It's the second year in a row the Redskins close out the preseason with the Jaguars.

All five of the Redskins' preseason games will be broadcast on the Redskins Radio Network.