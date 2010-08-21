News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Get a Dose Of Reality In 23-3 Loss to Ravens

Aug 21, 2010 at 07:49 PM
144713.jpg


Forget the outcome. A win feels better, a loss hurts, but in reality the result means little at this juncture.

How did the Redskins conduct their business in their second preseason game? How did they match up with the Baltimore Ravens, a team many expect to contend in the AFC for the Super Bowl?

What did we see in this 23-3 defeat at FedExField?

We saw good. We saw bad. We saw ugly. Not, however, in equal proportions. Clint Eastwood must have been somewhere in the house.

"When you get three points," coach Mike Shanahan said, "it's not very good."

Anthony Armstrong continued to impress in his fight for a roster spot as a receiver, Santana Moss looked sharp, Clinton Portis ran well in a limited role and blocked well (once, anyway). Chris Cooley had a couple of catches. Some good stuff in there.

Donovan McNabb's general lack of accuracy, especially when passing to his left, seemed troubling. He mixed some sharp throws with inexplicably awful misses of open receivers.

Larry Johnson rushed eight times for four yards. If those numbers were reversed, they'd still be frightening.

The pass rush? Eh, a little pressure here and there but no free runners smacking Joe Flacco, no wild blitz combinations, very little from Brian Orakpo. Two games for this team, two sacks, both in this one, both by backups against backups. Bad.

In the ugly category? Special teams. Bamboozled by a faked punt, the not-so-special teams gave up a 51-yard run to Haruki Nakamura, lined up in front of punter Sam Koch. That set up the 1-yard run by Willis McGahee for the only touchdown of the first half.

Graham Gano missed a 47-yard field goal late in the first half and Brandon Banks saw a 27-yard punt return wiped out by a holding penalty. A serious case of the ugs here.

Let's throw in the second unit of the offensive line, which allowed linebacker Jason Phillips to abuse backup quarterback Rex Grossman on consecutive plays, failing to pick up the same blitz both times, the second leading to a lost fumble.

Let's also note that right tackle Jammal Brown, bothered by a surgical hip, lasted about one series, and that rookie left tackle Trent Williams departed early with an elbow contusion.

144766.jpg



Nor is there any way to escape the continuing Albert Haynesworth drama.

Despite sitting out two practices last week, ostensibly due to heat exhaustion and headaches, Haynesworth complained about not getting into the game until the third quarter and poked holes in the notion that he even had headaches. He said he felt his absence from the off-season program was still being held against him and he fully intended not to take part in it next year either.

The Redskins (1-1) found themselves in more trying straits than Haynesworth. Especially in the first two quarters, which is when McNabb alternately mixed magic with madness.

The Redskins endured poor field position – three consecutive possessions started at the 14-yard line or worse – and saw their opportunity to score a touchdown evaporate when tight end Fred Davis dropped what would have been a touchdown pass in the end zone.

"I felt great," McNabb said. "I had a couple of throws I missed, some miscommunications and some balls that we missed. But the thing about that is, they were opportunity plays. We made some plays throughout this game, we drove the ball and we put ourselves in position to score. Now we just have to capitalize."

Put that in capital letters.

"We just didn't finish," Armstrong said. "Sometimes you come up short."

Give the Ravens (2-0) a little bit of the credit. They've not allowed an offensive touchdown in eight preseason quarters.

For a team that has talked up the running game, the Redskins trotted out a passing mentality. With McNabb and the first-string offense in, the Redskins ran the ball only 10 times and threw it 26. Johnson didn't appear to have holes to hit against the tough Ravens, nor did he appear particularly quick getting to the spots where those holes should have been.

"It's kind of hard to run against that defense and, going in and out, it's hard to get any rhythm," he said.

McNabb's showing alternately raised hopes and crushed dreams. Sure, he and Armstrong hooked up for 45 yards on the first possession of the game. But that ball to an open Armstrong was underthrown and Armstrong came back to get it. Then Davis failed to come up with a catch at the back of the end zone, the Redskins kicked a field goal and had no more use for the scoreboard thereafter.

"I wish we could have got in the end zone," Armstrong said. "When it was 3-3, it was going back and forth."

By the end of the Redskins' second possession, McNabb had made poor throws to the left to Mike Sellers, Clinton Portis and Cooley, costing the Redskins some opportunities. Then he'd come back with a throw like a rifle shot, such as the 31-yarder to Moss in the second quarter, which he immediately followed with a poor read and a forced throw into double coverage that Cary Williams intercepted.

When his evening ended, McNabb had completed only 11 of 26 passes for 206 yards. His passer rating: 54.3. Yardage? Good. Everything else? Bad and ugly.

A year ago, the Redskins scored exactly no points in losing by 23 to the Ravens. While they produced more in terms of yards, they didn't get a touchdown and the game slipped progressively farther out of reach with reserves in the game.

"I thought we did some good things and some poorly," Shanahan said.

Time to panic? No. Time to practice. Too many times last week, as training camp wound to its conclusion, coach Mike Shanahan stopped the workouts to reset his team's focus and concentration.

Maybe the lads got a little chesty after beating the Buffalo Bills 42-17. Maybe they needed a dose of reality.

They got it. Now, let's see what they do with it.

Larry Weisman, an award-winning journalist during 25 years with USA TODAY, writes for Redskins.com and appears nightly on Redskins Nation on Comcast SportsNet. Read his Redskinsblitz blog at Redskinsrule.com and follow him on Twitter.com/LarryWeisman.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising