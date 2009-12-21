Redskins-Giants: 4 Keys To the Game Presented by Papa John's

](http://www.papajohns.com)

Redskins Pass Rush vs. Eli Manning

With eight sacks last Sunday in Oakland, the Redskins now have 36 sacks this season, tied for fourth best in the NFL.

Andre Carter and Brian Orakpo are tied for the team lead with 11 sacks. Orakpo has adapted quickly to the NFL and he should provide more of a presence than he did in his first NFL game, which was against the Giants in Week 1.

Carter logged the only sack of Manning in Week 1. This Monday night, the Redskins are expected to have Albert Haynesworth back for Monday night's game, which should provide another boost top the pass rush.

Manning leads a Giants offense that is ranked eighth the NFL. He was 27-of-38 passes for 391 yards and three touchdowns last week against Philadelphia.

Manning has been sacked 23 times this season, which is tied for seventh-best in the league. He has relied on a steady offensive line, but right tackle Kareem McKenzie could be sidelined with a knee injury. That means rookie Will Beatty could start.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Redskins Punt Coverage vs. Domenik Hixon

The Redskins continue to have one of the league's better punt coverage units. Through Week 13, they are ranked ninth in the league in that category.

H.B. Blades leads the Redskins' special teams units with 29 tackles, followed by Reed Doughty with 20 and Kareem Moore with 19.

Hixon has split punt returns with Sinorice Moss and Ahmad Bradshaw. He has been most effective, averaging 15.5 yards on 15 returns this season, including a 79-yard return for a touchdown.

Overall, the Giants are ranked sixth in the NFL with a 10.9 yards-per-return average.

1-on-1

Carlos Rogers vs. Hakeem Nicks

It has been an up-and-down season for Rogers, who has 35 tackles and is tied with DeAngelo Hall and Fred Smoot for the team lead with eight passes defended.

Rogers struggled against double move routes this season and was benched for a game, but he reclaimed his starting job. He has been an integral part of the Redskins' fourth-ranked pass defense.

While Steve Smith has become as Eli Manning's top target at wide receiver, rookie Hakeem Nicks has started to emerge as big-play threat as well.

Nicks, 6-0 and 205 pounds, has caught 38 catches for 685 yards, a hefty 18.0 yards-per-catch average, and a team-high six touchdowns.