Redskins Help Families On Memorial Day Weekend

May 23, 2015 at 08:03 AM
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

2015 Yellow Ribbons United Playfield In The Park

About 500 children and teens participated in the Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS) Good Grief Camp at Yellow Ribbons United's annual Playfield in the Park Saturday, May 23, 2015, in Washington, D.C.

Current Washington Redskins rookies Martrell Spaight and Jamison Crowder along with several alumni were in Washington, D.C., Saturday with families of fallen soldiers. 

Memorial Day weekend serves reminder of all of the brave men and women who protect the United States around the clock.

Current Redskins Martrell Spaight and Jamison Crowder along with several alumni spanning several decades on Saturday were in Washington, D.C., as part of the Yellow Ribbons United Playfield in the Park event put on for 500 children and teenagers.

The 500 are currently attending the Tragedy Assistance and Program for Survivors (TAPS) Good Grief Camp.

"It means a lot, to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend out here with these kids," Spaight said. "It's an honor for me to be out here. I'm with a great group of guys. I'm excited, soaking it all in and enjoying it."

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, Spaight participated in events side-by-side with the children in attendance.

While he admitted a few of them really impressed him with their athletic ability, he simply couldn't pick out a single moment throughout the day that meant the most to him.

The whole experience was something he was honored to participate in.  

"Just coming out here and spending time with these families and just seeing everyone have a smile on their face and enjoying this event and having a good time," he said. "This whole day has been beautiful."

Jamison echoed his fellow rookie's sentiment, acknowledging the importance of helping these families get their minds off everyday life, even if it's just for a few hours.

"I'm honored to be out here on Memorial Day weekend to spend time with these families and see them with a smile on their faces," he said. "Everyone is just out here enjoying themselves and having fun."

Derrick Dockery – who played for the Redskins from 2003-2006 and again during the 2009 and 2010 season – said the morning allowed him to remember those who ensure he and the rest of the country remain protected.

"It wonderful and a great weekend to get an opportunity to reflect and think about those who have made the ultimate sacrifice," he said. "And to think about [what these families] have to go through on a day to day basis, and it really puts things in perspective. Don't take things for granted."

Advertising