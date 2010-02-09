Redskins Hire Hightower as Special Teams Assistant





The Redskins have named Richard Hightower as assistant special teams coach, the team announced on Monday.

Hightower will assist special teams coordinator Danny Smith.

Last year, Hightower worked as assistant coach-wide receivers for the University of Minnesota.

Before joining the Gophers' staff, Hightower served as the special teams assistant for the Houston Texans (2007-08).

Hightower first joined the Texans as a coaching administrative coordinator (2005-06), working closely with the defensive backs and special teams.

"We knew we would need someone with a lot of energy to keep up with Danny Smith, and Richard is that coach," executive vice president/head coach Mike Shanahan said. "He has both youth and experience, and he will be a great asset to our special teams and our organization."