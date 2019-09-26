News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Honor Two Service Members During Monday Night Football

Sep 26, 2019 at 06:50 PM
Petty Officer Chris Wenger leads the Washington Redskins out to the field on Monday, September 23, 2019 against the Chicago Bears.
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Petty Officer Chris Wenger leads the Washington Redskins out to the field on Monday, September 23, 2019 against the Chicago Bears.

On Monday, September 23, Redskins Salute honored two men that have proudly served our country in the United States Armed Forces; Petty Officer Chris Wenger & Retired Sergeant First Class Mark Gibbs.

Petty Officer Chris Wenger

Selected on behalf of the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, Petty Office Chris Wenger, was chosen to be honored as the official FedEx Game Ball Delivery recipient during Monday Night's primetime game against the Chicago Bears. Each game, FedEx honors an active-duty service member in the National Capital Region that has gone above and beyond his/her line of duty, provided outstanding service, and has been a reliable asset to their team consistently. Petty Officer Chris Wenger was not only presented the honorary game ball commemorating the game, but he was also tasked with leading the Redskins out of their locker room hailing the United States flag.

Retired Sergeant First Class Mark Gibbs

Later in the first quarter, Retired Sergeant First Class Mark Gibbs was honored for his bravery, sacrifice, and service after 22 years served in the armed forces. Gibbs retired as the Senior Fire Direction NCO if the First Armored Division Artillery in 2000. Having served six (6) total deployments including Operation Dessert Storm, Operation Joint Endeavour, and three overseas assignments to Germany and Italy, Gibbs is a recipient of a Bronze Star Medal with a V Device among many outstanding service awards and achievements. The packed crowd erupted at the conclusion of his recognition. It was a well deserved recognition and all fans in FedExField regardless of team affiliation stood together and showed their appreciation for Gibbs sacrifice and service t our country.

Photo of Retired Sergeant First Class Mark Gibbs in uniform while in the United States Army.
Photo of Retired Sergeant First Class Mark Gibbs in uniform while in the United States Army.
Photo of Retired Sergeant First Class Mark Gibbs being honored during the first quarter of the Monday Night game against the Chicago Bears. Photo by Garrett Campbell
Photo of Retired Sergeant First Class Mark Gibbs being honored during the first quarter of the Monday Night game against the Chicago Bears. Photo by Garrett Campbell

