Redskins Honor Two Service Members During Monday Night Football

On Monday, September 23, Redskins Salute honored two men that have proudly served our country in the United States Armed Forces; Petty Officer Chris Wenger & Retired Sergeant First Class Mark Gibbs.

Petty Officer Chris Wenger

Selected on behalf of the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, Petty Office Chris Wenger, was chosen to be honored as the official FedEx Game Ball Delivery recipient during Monday Night's primetime game against the Chicago Bears. Each game, FedEx honors an active-duty service member in the National Capital Region that has gone above and beyond his/her line of duty, provided outstanding service, and has been a reliable asset to their team consistently. Petty Officer Chris Wenger was not only presented the honorary game ball commemorating the game, but he was also tasked with leading the Redskins out of their locker room hailing the United States flag.

Retired Sergeant First Class Mark Gibbs