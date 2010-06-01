Redskins Hope Bigger Is Better On Defensive Line





You know the TV show, "Two and a Half Men?" That title could describe each of the Redskins' defensive linemen.

They are size guys. Large and (hopefully) in charge. Hulky and bulky.

In switching from a 4-3 front to a 3-4, the Redskins decided that XL needed at least another X or two. They added some bigger folks but also asked others to alter the composition of their bodies.

If bigger is better, the Redskins will be better. No question they're bigger.

"In a 4-3, you want penetrators up front. In a 3-4, there's three defensive linemen and we're two-gapping and you need bigger guys to do that," says Adam Carriker, the defensive end acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Rams.

The two-gap scheme gives the defensive linemen twin responsibilities. They must tie up two areas and blockers, rather than shoot through to make plays. Size matters.

The common nickname for these brontos around the NFL is "space eaters." That's not all they must consume to maintain proper tonnage.

Carriker came to the Redskins weighing 298 pounds. He's up to 311. He prefers the 3-4 to the 4-3 because it suits carrying more girth.

"In St. Louis, I was trying to lose weight because I was in a 4-3," he says. "For me, it's tough to lose weight."

Carriker doesn't categorize himself as one of those quick guys who get up the field with a lightning release. He's more of an occupier, a presence who holds the point of attack.

"I'm 6-6, and my body type is prototypical 3-4 end," he says.

Big is not big enough. When the Redskins signed veteran Vonnie Holliday, they told him to pack on a few pounds and he's no swimsuit model.

"He's a big, square guy, the kind we're looking for," defensive coordinator Jim Haslett says. "He needs to put on a little weight. He's already put on eight pounds."

The Redskins listed Holliday at 285 on the roster when they signed him. So he was at least 293 at last week's weigh-in.

"I am a little undersized compared to some of the guys they bring in here," Holliday acknowledges. "They definitely want a big defensive front and I'm going to do my best to put the weight on but at the same time being able to compete at the level I'm used to playing at."

How much is too much?