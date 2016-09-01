Redskins Host 55th Annual Welcome Home Luncheon

**

Presenting Cousins his Bobby Mitchell Offensive Player Of The Year, Doug Williams has watched Kirk Cousins grow from a rookie backup having to wait behind fellow 2012 draft pick Robert Griffin III to entrenched as the Redskins' starting quarterback.

Registering off all of his achievements during the 2015 season, Williams said Cousins patiently waited his opportunity to start, and once the door open he pounced on the job and didn't let go.

"I think the signature game for Kirk last season was no doubt the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when we were down 24-0 and Kirk brought us back to win 31-30," Williams said. "He had 317 [yards], four touchdowns. He had a franchise record of 43 completions."

After accepting the award, Cousins served reminder that all of his accomplishments wouldn't have been possible without all of his teammates' contributions.

"On every one of those passes, someone had to protect, someone had to catch the football," Cousins said. "I need them more than they need me. They know it and I know it. Because of all the talent we have on offense, I'm able to stand up here and accept this award, but I just want to put the ball in their hands and let them do special things and that's what I think they're going to do. I'll finish in honor of the great Jeff Bostic and leave you with one word: 'HTTR.'"

'Let's go out there and shock the world'

From undrafted to the most recent winner of the Sam Huff Defensive Player of the Year, Chris Baker has come a long way during his NFL career.

Last season, Baker churned in his best performance yet, collecting 53 tackles and six sacks.

"I used to come to this luncheon, all the time London Fletcher would win every year," Baker said with a smile. "So, I was like, 'Maybe one year I will win the award.' I just continue to work hard. I always knew I had the ability to be a great player as soon as I had the chance to show my ability."

Baker said he kept staying in the coaching staff's ears last year, hoping for the chance to crack and then remain in the starting lineup.

"They gave me a chance and I never looked back," Baker said. "So, Hail to the Redskins!"